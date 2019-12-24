FLORENCE, S.C. -- A pickup truck Tuesday afternoon ran off Evans Street and hit one building and some shrubs before it ran into a second building.
The crash, which happened about 1:15 p.m., sent the truck's driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Florence Fire Department official.
The truck appeared to have been west-bound on West Evans Street when it ran off the left side of the road and hit Lighthouse Ministries' building and some of its landscaping.
The truck then appeared to have crossed South Sunset Drive before it ran into a second building which appeared to be undergoing renovation.
No other vehicles or pedestrians were truck in the incident.
Florence Police are investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.