FLORENCE, S.C. — S.C. Reps. Phillip Lowe and Jay Jordan Jr. will face challenges in the general election to retain the seats they currently hold.
The Florence City Council race got more crowded on Monday, the last day to file for 2020 elections. Republican Steve Byrd filed to run for one one of two at-large seats up for election in 2020.
Also getting more crowded is the race to become sheriff in Florence or Darlington Counties. Jody Lynch filed on Monday to run in the Democratic primary for Florence County sheriff. James Hudson Jr. filed to run in the Democratic primary for Darlington sheriff.
Florence County Councilman Mitchell Kirby, a Democrat, also faces a challenge to retain his seat on the council.
Two Darlington County Council members also will face challenges to retain their seats.
General Assembly
Two Democrats, Teresa McGill Cain of Florence and La'Sha McClain of Lamar, have filed to run against Lowe, a Republican, for the House District 60 seat.
House District 60 includes southern western Florence County — the suburbs of Florence — and southeastern Darlington County, including the municipality of Lamar.
The district is classified as safely Republican, according to Fair Maps SC.
Democrat Isaac Wilson has filed to run against Jordan, also a Republican, for the House District 63 seat.
Wilson previously ran for an at-large seat on the Florence City Council in 2016. He was defeated in the Democratic primary by current council members Octavia Williams-Blake and Glynn F. Willis. In the primary, Wilson secured 12.87% of the vote in the primary to come in fourth behind Williams-Blake, Willis and Bryant David Moses.
Williams-Blake and Willis were then elected over Republican Chris Wegmann in the general election.
The district is classified as safely Republican, according to Fair Maps SC.
Other Pee Dee legislators to face election challenges include state Sens. Gerald Malloy, Kent Williams, Ronnie Sabb and Kevin Johnson and state Reps. Lucas Atkinson and Patricia "Pat" Henegan.
Malloy, a Democrat, will face Republicans J.D. Chaplin and Ronald Reese Page.
The district is classified as safely Democratic, according to Fair Maps SC.
Williams will be challenged by fellow Democrat Patrick Richardson in Senate District 30.
Sabb, a Democrat, will face fellow Democrats Ted Brown, Manley Marvell Collins and Kelly Spann and Republican David Ellison in Senate District 32.
The district is classified as safely Democratic, according to Fair Maps SC.
Johnson, a Democrat, will be challenged by fellow Democrat Eleazer Leazer Carter and Republican Leon Winn in Senate District 36, which includes small parts of Florence and Darlington counties.
The district is classified as safely Democratic, according to Fair Maps SC.
Atkinson will face fellow Democrat Miko Pickett.
Henegan, a Democrat, will face Republican Sterling McDiarmid.
The district is classified as safely Democratic, according to Fair Maps SC.
Unchallenged legislators include state Sens. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. and Greg Hembree, House Speaker Jay Lucas and state Reps. Jackie Hayes, Terry Alexander, Roger Kirby, Robert Williams and Cezar McKnight.
Florence City Council
Republican John Sweeney also will be running in the city council Republican primary. As there are two seats up for election, both will move on to the general election.
Democrats running in the city council primary include incumbent Glynn F. Willis, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, Joseph Fleming, Chaquez McCall and Osbbie Scippio.
Currently six of the seven members of the city council are Democrats.
Also up for election is the city mayor position. Running are Democrats George D. Jebaily and Teresa Myers Ervin, both currently on the council, and Barry McFadden.
Bryan Braddock will be unopposed for the Republican nomination for mayor.
Florence County Sheriff
Lynch will face Darrin Yarborough in the Democratic primary.
Lynch ran against Kenney Boone in 2016.
There are no records that indicate fellow Democrat Frizell Moore filed before Monday's deadline.
Republicans T.J. Joye and Glen Kirby will face off in that primary.
Darlington County Sheriff
Hudson will face incumbent Tony Chavis in the Democratic primary. The winner will face Republican Michael August.
Florence County Council
Running against Kirby will be Democrat Kenneth McAllister and Republican Jerry Wayne Yarborough.
Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. and council members Roger Poston, Kent C. Caudle are also unopposed for the seats they currently hold.
Darlington County Council
Republican incumbent Bobby Kilgo will be challenged by fellow Republican Angie Stone Godbolt for Council District 1.
Republican incumbent Le Flowers will face Joe Ard in the Republican primary for Council District 5.
Ard ran against Robert Williams in the House District 62 Democratic primary in 2018, coming in third behind Williams and Linda Byrd Spearman.
Unchallenged will be Council Vice Chair J. Lewis Brown and councilwoman Joyce Wingate Thomas.
Darlington County Auditor Margaret R. Rogers, a Democrat, also faces a challenge from Republican Angie L. Suggs.
Other unchallenged positions include the Fourth Judicial Circuit solicitor (Will Rogers), Florence County clerk of court (Republican Doris Poulus O'Hara), Darlington County clerk of court (Scott B. Suggs), Florence County coroner (Republican Keith Von Lutcken), Darlington County coroner (J. Todd Hardee), Florence County treasurer (Laurie Walsh Carpenter) and Darlington County treasurer (Jeff Robinson).
