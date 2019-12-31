FLORENCE, S.C. – A lawsuit filed by former West Florence basketball coach Pete Ellis against Florence One Schools and former West Florence Principal Kelvin Wymbs has been dismissed.
A stipulation of dismissal with prejudice was filed on Dec. 26, according to records of the South Carolina court system.
The dismissal with prejudice means that the matter is concluded permanently and cannot be refiled.
The stipulation, agreed to all three parties in the suit, notes that both parties will be responsible for their costs and fees in the action.
In the complaint filed on Oct. 24, 2018, Ellis alleged that the school district defamed him, that the district tortiously interfered with prospective contracts with other school districts and that the district defrauded him and made misrepresentations to him.
Ellis also sued former West Florence interim principal Kelvin Wymbs for defamation, tortious interference with a contractual relationship and civil conspiracy.
The district and Wymbs denied committing any unlawful actions against Ellis in their answer to Ellis’s complaint, which was filed on Nov. 24, 2018.
In his last three seasons at West Florence, Ellis went 19-9 in 2015-16, 20-5 in 2016-17, and 20-4 in 2017-18, according to the complaint. Daryl Jarvis took over for Ellis at West Florence.
Jarvis went 20-7 in 2018-19. West Florence is 8-5 this season.
The district and Wymbs were also later sued by former West Florence athletic director and football coach Trey Woodberry. Woodberry sued the district for defamation and Wymbs for civil conspiracy.
That lawsuit was still pending as of Monday.
Ellis, Woodberry, and West Florence volleyball coach Hillary Pratt all resigned in March 2018 after the resignation of principal Pam Quick in late February and Wymbs' appointment as her interim replacement.
Matt Dowdell was later appointed as Quick's full-time replacement in April.
Woodberry was replaced by Jody Jenerette as football coach and Greg Johnson as athletic director.
Pratt was replaced by Warren Coker.
After leaving West Florence, Wymbs served as Florence One's director of secondary instruction. Now, Wymbs, too, has left the district. He was appointed superintendent of Dorchester School District 4, according to reports late last week.
