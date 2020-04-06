FLORENCE, S.C. — A production cooperative that includes Pepsi of Florence will donate more than 1,200 two-liter bottles to local hospitals to be made into face shields to protect critical hospital employees.
McLeod Health asked for the donation after learning of a prototype donated to Bon Secours St. Francis Health System in Greenville.
A nurse practitioner at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System in Greenville received a mask that her husband fashioned out of a Pepsi 2-liter bottle and asked if the local bottler would be willing to donate a few more so he could continue making them for other hospital employees.
The nurse stated that the Pepsi 2-liter bottles were the perfect shape for the masks.
Carolina Canners Inc. and Pepsi of Greenville promptly sent 50 bottles to the nurse in Greenville.
After McLeod Health saw a picture of the prototype, it requested an additional donation of 1,000 2-liter bottles.
Carolina Canners Inc. and Pepsi of Florence were more than happy to oblige.
“When three different hospital systems contacted us about providing 2-liter bottles in order to make medical face shields, we were more than happy to assist,” said Jeff Stevens, CEO of Carolina Canners Inc. “It really warmed my heart to know that, in addition to providing much needed beverages for families in our communities during this difficult time, we could offer assistance to local medical professionals. They truly are the heroes, and we feel honored to help them in any way.”
Carolina Canners, Inc. is a production co-op for several independent Pepsi bottlers in North and South Carolina, including Pepsi of Florence, Pepsi of Greenville and Minges Bottling Group of Ayden, North Carolina.
The company purchases resin from Nanya Plastics in Lake City and injects pre-forms to be used in state-of-the-art, high-speed bottling lines that blow and fill bottles at a rate of 1,000 bottles per minute.
