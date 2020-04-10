WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The weekend weather forecast has a bit of rough weather for just about -- it starts with low humidity, winds and fire danger and then ends with the threat of severe weather.
Low humidity and gusty winds mean a heightened fire danger across the Pee Dee and southeastern North Carolina, according to bulletin issued by the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, N.C.
South Carolina has been under a red-flag alert now for about a week and the Pee Dee has been under a burn ban for the same period of time.
A small-craft advisory has been posted for coastal waters through 8 p.m. and downtown Wilmington, N.C., Friday and Saturday because of forecast high tides. The tides could also cause minor flooding at Wrightsville, N.C.
Then Sunday night, as a warm front moves north and a cold front moves in severe weather is possible with gale-force winds and 6-10 foot waves off shore.
The weather front could generate damaging winds and tornadoes, according to the bulletin.
There are two parts of the forecast that are good, though.
Because of the low retaliative humidity Friday night's low temperatures won't cause a frost and after the front passes through Monday skies should clear up and the daytime high will be in the 80s.
The forecast calls for an overnight low in the Pee Dee of 38 degrees with sunny skies and a high of 69 Saturday. Saturday night's low will be 51, Sunday's high 73 and Sunday night's low 65.
