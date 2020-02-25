FLORENCE, S.C. — The Pee Dee Area Veterans Advisory Council honored its annual Veteran of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Organization of the Year on Tuesday morning to recognize those who go above and beyond to serve veterans and their community.
This year's recipients were Veteran of the Year Calvin Quick and Volunteer of the Year Vickie Gimla, plus the Florence Family YMCA as the Organization of The Year.
"We try to recognize them, let them know we appreciate what they're doing," said C.B. Anderson with the Florence Veterans Resource Center.
The Florence Family YMCA won for granting free membership to recipients of the Purple Heart medal, something Anderson said could end up going national.
Already, he said, the Sumter Family YMCA is looking at picking up the program.
Quick, a 22-year retired Army veteran, is also retired from the South Carolina Department of Corrections and serves as chairman of New Ebenezer Baptist Church's prison ministry.
He has coached youth baseball, has been a scoutmaster and has completed the Veterans Volunteer Program training at Dorn VA Hospital in Columbia.
Anderson said Quick also works with veterans in hospice care.
Gimla was involved with the VFW with her husband, who was retired from the U.S. Army, and continues to serve in the VFW Auxiliary, where she has been vice president for three years.
She also is a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, where she has served as president for nine years.
She has decorated the American Legion building for Christmas at her own expense, works with Toys for Tots and helps organize a program to get Thanksgiving dinner boxes collected for veterans.
She also works with hospice patients.
The names of those honored will be displayed on a plaque in the lobby of the county veterans services building on National Cemetery Road, adjacent to the old section of the Florence National cemetery.
