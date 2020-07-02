FLORENCE, S.C. — The number of initial unemployment claims made in Pee Dee counties appears to have leveled off from initial highs in mid-April.
In Florence County, the largest of the six-county Pee Dee region, 16,200 people, including 746 people the week ending June 13, 595 people the week ending June 20, and 640 people the week ending June 27, have filed for initial unemployment benefits since the week ending March 21 when shutdowns were implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19. Florence County recorded its highest number of initial claimants, 2,168, during the week ending April 11. At no point since May 2 has the number of initial claimants risen above 865 during the week ending May 9 or fallen below 584 during the week ending May 30.
Neighboring Darlington County has seen 7,742 initial claims for unemployment benefits made since the week ending March 21, including 448 during the week ending June 13, 281 the week ending June 20, and 313 the week ending June 27. Darlington County also reached a high of initial claims during the week ending April 11 with 1,084 initial claims. Since May 2, the number of initial claims per week has been between 571 during the week of June 6 and 274 the week of May 30.
In Marion County, the easternmost of the six counties in the Pee Dee, a total of 4,050 people have filed for initial benefits, including 267 the week ending June 13, 229 the week ending June 20, and 187 the week ending June 27. Marion County also hit the peak number of initial filers the week ending April 11 and the county has had between 373 initial claims (April 18) and last week's 187 since then.
The southernmost of the six Pee Dee counties, Williamsburg, has seen a total of 3,260 people make claims for initial benefits, including 165 the week of June 13, 135 the week of June 20, and 175 the week of June 27. Williamsburg hit its highest number of initial claims during the week ending April 18 with 411 claims. Since, then, the numbers have been between 295, the next week, and May 30's 104. Other than the 216 filers during the week ending June 6, the number has been between 104 and 188 since May 9.
Dillon County has seen 2,780 initial claims for unemployment benefits, including 110 the week ending June 13, 131 the week ending June 20, and 141 the week ending June 27. Dillon County also hit its peak number of claims on April 11, 371 claims. Other than the 207 initial claims filed during the week of June 6, the number of initial claims has been between June 13's 110 and May 23's 143 since May 16.
And in Marlboro County, 3,121 people have filed initial claims since the week ending March 21, including 100 the week ending June 13, 94 the week ending June 20, and 110 the week ending June 27. Marlboro County recorded two peaks of 382 initial claims on April 4 and 11. Other than the 314 initial claims on June 6, Marlboro County has been between 136 on May 16 and last week's 94 since mid May.
Overall, 37153 initial claims have been made in the six-county region since the week ending March 21. This number represents 25.17% person of the labor force in the Pee Dee.
Statewide, 635,688 initial claims have been made since the week ending March 21. This represents 26.25% of the state's workforce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.