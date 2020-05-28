FLORENCE, S.C. — Nearly 20% of the Florence County workforce have filed initial unemployment claims since shutdowns were implemented to prevent a surge of COVID-19 patients that would overwhelm hospitals.
The latest information from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce indicates that 12,797 members, or 19.62%, of the 65,224 person Florence County workforce have filed initial unemployment claims with the department, including 769 people filing initial claims filed between May 17 and May 23. The data indicates that the number of initial claims being filed continues to fall from a high of 2,168 initial claims being filed during the week ending April 11.
The latest information available from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control indicates that 398 people with a positive COVID-19 test are in hospital beds in the state of South Carolina. Overall, 68.77% of the state's hospital beds are currently occupied.
Florence County has the third-lowest percentage of initial unemployment claims being filed in the six-county Pee Dee region.
In Dillon County, 16.12%, or 2,060 members, of the 12,782-member workforce have filed initial claims, including 143 claims being filed during the week of May 23. The number of claims being filed the week of May 23 is an 18-person increase from the previous week's 125 claims but a decrease from the peak of 371 claims during the week of April 11.
In Darlington County, 19.43%, or 5,855 members, of the 30,131-member Darlington County workforce have filed initial unemployment claims with the department, including 336 people filing initial claims between May 17 and May 23. Darlington also reached a peak of initial filers during the week of April 11 with 1,084 claims.
Marlboro County has been the hardest hit county in the Pee Dee. Nearly 25%, or 2,385 members, of the 9,560-member Marlboro County workforce have filed initial claims, including 146 initial claims being filed between May 17 and May 23. This is a 10-person increase over the 136 initial claims filed last week but a decrease from the 382 initial claims filed during the weeks of April 4 and April 11.
Marion County has been the second-hardest hit county in the Pee Dee. In that county, 22.63%, or 2,831 people, in the 12,512-member Marion County workforce have filed initial unemployment claims since March 15, including 262 initial claims during the week of May 23. The county also hit its peak in the number of filers during the week of April 11 with 453 initial claims but the numbers for May 23 are higher than the numbers on May 9 and May 16.
Williamsburg County has been the third-hardest hit county. In Williamsburg, 2,465 people, or 20.74% of the county's 11,886 member workforce, have filed initial unemployment claims since March 15 including 159 people the week of May 23. This is an increase of 12 people from May 16, but it is lower than the peak number of initial filers, 411, during the week of April 18.
Things are generally worse for the state as a whole than they are in the Pee Dee region. In South Carolina, 540,545 people have filed initial unemployment claims since March 15, including 24,950 people the week of May 23. The number of initial claims represents 22.56% of the state's workforce of 2.4 million but the number of initial claims is down from a peak of 87,676 initial claims during the week of April 11.
Horry County, which borders Marion and Dillon counties, has been a particularly hard hit region of the state as its economy is driven by tourism. In that county, 57,428 people, or 38.5% of the workforce, have filed for initial unemployment benefits, including 1,847 initial claims the week of May 23. This number is down from a high of 10,098 initial claims during the week of April 4.
Nationwide, the number of initial unemployment claims crossed 40 million this week, representing more than one of every 10 Americans.
