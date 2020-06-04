FLORENCE, S.C. — The number of people filing for initial unemployment continues to rise in the Pee Dee but at a lower rate than in the state as a whole.
The latest information from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce indicates that 29,861 people in the six-county Pee Dee region have filed initial unemployment claims since March 15, including 1,468 people between May 24 and May 30. The numbers from last week are the lowest since the second week of the shutdowns, 1,049. The highest week was the week ending April 11 with 4,799 initial claims.
The latest information available from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control indicates that 453 people with a positive COVID-19 test are in hospital beds in the state of South Carolina. Overall, 71.34% of the state's hospital beds are currently occupied.
In Florence County, 3,381 people have filed initial claims since March 15 including 584 during the week ending May 30. This is the lowest number of initial claims since the week ending March 21 when 553 initial claims were filed.
In Darlington County, 6,129 people have filed initial claims since March 15 including 274 during the week ending May 30. This is the lowest number of initial claims since the week ending March 21 when 190 initial claims were filed.
In Marion County, 3,088 people have filed initial claims since March 15 including 257 during the week ending May 30. This is the lowest number of initial claims since the week ending March 28.
And Williamsburg County has seen 2,569 people file for initial benefits since March 15 including 104 during the week ending May 30. This is the lowest number since March 21 when 67 people filed claims.
