COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Pee Dee on Saturday reported 60 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three deaths among the six deaths and 425 cases statewide, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 9,895 and those who have died to 425.
Five deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Florence (1), Marion (1), Richland (1), and York (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Clarendon County.
The number of new cases by county are Aiken (2), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (22), Berkeley (3), Charleston (10), Cherokee (1), Chester (2), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (1), Colleton (3), Darlington (2), Dillon (2), Dorchester (11), Fairfield (3), Florence (15), Georgetown (2), Greenville (30), Greenwood (3), Horry (11), Jasper (2), Kershaw (10), Lancaster (1), Lee (4), Lexington (14), Marion (3), Marlboro (18), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (12), Pickens (4), Richland (14), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (10), Sumter (4), Williamsburg (9), York (5).
On a per-capita basis, four Pee Dee counties rank in the state's Top 10 — Williamsburg County at No. 4, Dillon County at No. 6, Florence County at No. 8 and Marlboro County at No. 9.
As of May 22, a total of 163,818 total tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Currently, there are 62 mobile testing events scheduled through June 26 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at www.scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
In addition to the mobile testing events, there are currently 145 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state. Find a location near you — including address, hours of operation an additional details — at www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Saturday morning, 3,464 inpatient hospital beds were available and 6,834 were in use, which is a 66.36% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,834 inpatient beds currently used, 430 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
