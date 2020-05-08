COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Pee Dee Friday reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 -- more than a quarter of the new cases reported statewide.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 238 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and four additional deaths -- one of which was in Florence County.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,367 and those who have died to 320 -- a four percent death rate.
The four deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Clarendon (1), Florence (1), and Greenville (2) counties.
The number of new cases by county are: Aiken (3), Allendale (3), Anderson (3), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (4), Berkeley (1), Charleston (16), Chester (4), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (5), Darlington (14), Dillon (6), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (30), Greenville (31), Greenwood (2), Horry (9), Lancaster (3), Laurens (2), Lee (12), Lexington (12), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (19), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (9), Sumter (4), Union (2), Williamsburg (15), York (8).
The jump in cases means that Williamsburg County now has the third highest rate of the virus, per capita, in the state. Only Clarendon and Lee counties have higher rates of infection. Florence County has the seventh-highest rate of infection and Dillon County the eighth highest.
In the Pee Dee Florence County continues to lead with the highest total number of cases with 399 cases and 20 deaths -- a five percent death rate. Darlington County has reported 171 cases of the virus and three deaths from it, Williamsburg County 136 cases, Dillon County 84 cases, Chesterfield County 72 cases and one death, Marlboro County 57 cases and one death and Marion County 44 cases and two deaths.
DHEC hosted a telebrief with the state’s African American publications to enlist their help in sharing prevention messages with their stakeholders. The agency relies on trusted community partners to help deliver timely and life-saving disease prevention messages to those who are most at risk for developing severe complications from COVID-19. Together, with our partners, DHEC is able to improve the quality of life for all South Carolinians.
DHEC has launched a contact tracing webpage that describes how this activity is a key strategy in the fight against COVID-19. The webpage answers frequently asked questions about contact tracing, and, for those interested in joining DHEC’s Contact Tracing team, individuals are able to submit a form to receive additional information.
As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. DHEC today released new graphs showing trends in the percent of cases of COVID-19 relative to the number of tests performed during the last 28 and 14 days, respectively.
The calculation is a result of the number of positive tests reported in a day (for yesterday, 238) divided by the total number of tests performed on that same day by both DHEC’s laboratory and private laboratories (for yesterday, 4,545), then multiplied by 100 to get the percent positive (5.2% yesterday).
When the percent positive is high, it may indicate that there isn't enough testing being performed to capture how much disease is in the community and testing may be focused on people who are more severely ill.
When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
Based on the available symptom onset data we have for 5,087 of the individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, DHEC estimates that as of May 4, 81 percent of individuals have recovered from the illness and 19 percent remain ill.
As of Friday morning, 3,388 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,622 are in use, which is a 66.15% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,674 inpatient beds currently used, 460 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
As of May 7, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 19,733 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,616 were positive and 17,117 were negative. A total of 78,290 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.