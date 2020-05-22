Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES NC CAPE FEAR AT ELIZABETHTOWN AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING FLORENCE AND MARION COUNTIES SC BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 10:00 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.70 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 14.4 FEET BY TOMORROW EVENING THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 14.0 FEET...FLOODWATERS SURROUND THE MAJORITY OF HOMES ON EAST BLACK CREEK ROAD, CREEKSIDE DRIVE AND CROOKED CREEK DRIVE AND ALL RESIDENTS ARE ISOLATED DUE TO THE FLOODWATERS. WATER IS LAPPING AT THE FOUNDATIONS OF ALL GROUND LEVEL HOMES IN THESE AREAS. &&