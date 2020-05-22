COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Pee Dee Friday reported 45 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 but no new deaths while the state as a whole reported three deaths and another 245 cases, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 9,638 and those who have died to 419.
The three deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Spartanburg (2) and Jasper (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county are: Aiken (5), Anderson (4), Beaufort (8), Berkeley (2), Charleston (16), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Chesterfield (10), Clarendon (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (2), Dillon (8), Dorchester (6), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (11), Georgetown (1), Greenville (17), Greenwood (3), Hampton (1), Horry (26), Jasper (2), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (4), Lee (4), Lexington (10), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), McCormick (1), Newberry (8), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (6), Richland (28), Spartanburg (16), Sumter (8), Williamsburg (9), York (3).
As of May 21, a total of 154,746 total tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 74 mobile testing events scheduled through June 26 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
In addition to the mobile testing events, there are currently 145 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state. Find a location near you – including address, hours of operation an additional details – at www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Friday morning, 3,267 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,084 are in use, which is a 68.44% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,084 inpatient beds currently used, 429 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
