COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Pee Dee on Tuesday recorded only 33 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and no new deaths out of the statewide total of 285 new cases and one death, according to figures released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 12,415 and those who have died to 501.
The death occurred in an elderly individual from Horry County.
The number of new cases by county are Abbeville (1), Aiken (2), Anderson (3), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (2), Charleston (17), Chester (4), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (4), Colleton (3), Darlington (9), Dillon (3), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (2), Florence (6), Georgetown (2), Greenville (65), Greenwood (2), Horry (18), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (27), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (20), Marion (1), Marlboro (10), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (8), Pickens (9), Richland (12), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (9), Union (2), Williamsburg (7), York (7).
As of June 1, a total of 225,047 tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
DHEC on Tuesday released figures for the prevalence of COVID-19 in residential care facilities. Cumulative numbers are:
- Bethea Baptist Home Care Center reports 44 cases among residents, 20 cases among staff and thee deaths of residents.
- Carlyle Senior Care of Florence reports 65 cases among residents, 14 cases among staff and seven death of residents.
- Carlyle Senior Care of Kingstree reports 61 cases among residents, 24 cases among staff and 14 deaths of residents.
- Carriage House Senior Living of Florence reports one case among residents.
- Commander Nursing Center of Florence reports eight cases among residents, nine cases among staff and the deaths of two residents.
- Dr. Ronald E. McNair Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Lake City reports one case among staff.
- Dundee Manor in Bennettsville reports 24 cases among residents, 13 cases among staff and the death of one resident.
- Gene's Residential Center Facility No. 2 in Florence reports one case among reisdents.
- Heritage Home of Florence reports one case among residents.
- Honorage Nursing Center of Florence reports one case among staff.
- Lake City — Scranton Healthcare Center reports one case among residents and one case among staff.
- McCoy Memorial Nursing Center in Bishopville reports 70 cases among residents, 24 cases among staff and the deaths of four residents.
- Medford Nursing Center in Darlington reports two cases among staff
- Morrell Nursing Center in Hartsville reports one case among residents and one case among staff.
- Mulberry Park Units 301-306 at the Florence Center reports nine cases among residents, eight cases among staff and the death of one resident.
- Pecan Lane Buildings 201-205 at the Florence Center reports 15 cases among residents, 20 cases among staff and the death of one resident.
- Pecan, Mulberry and WAC Building Floating Staff at the Florence Center reports five cases among staff.
- Southland Healthcare Center in Florence reports one case among residents.
- The Thad E. Saleeby Development Center in Hartsville reports one case among residents.
- The Williamsburg Residential Care Facility in Kingstree reports one case among staff.
Currently, there are 118 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2, and 168 permanent testing locations across the state. with new testing events added regularly. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a mobile testing event or permanent testing site near you.
As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of individuals tested Monday statewide was 3,115 and the percent positive was 9.1%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
As of Tuesday morning, 3,426 inpatient hospital beds were available and 6,939 were in use, which is a 66.95% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,939 inpatient beds currently used, 425 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
