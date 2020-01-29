FLORENCE, S.C. — The Pee Dee Regional Art Competition will open Thursday night in the Walters Gallery of the Florence County Museum.
Sponsored by Chick-fil-A of Florence, the competition is one of the state's oldest juried art competitions. The first Pee Dee Regional was in 1954 when the competition was held at the former Florence Museum on Spruce Street in Florence.
The first-place artist receives $1,000. The second-place artist receives $500. The third-place artist receives $250. The artist getting honorable mention receives $100 and the People's Choice artist receives $50.
"Competition of contemporary art and as the name implies, it's all regional artists," said Stephen Motte, curator of collections and interpretation for the Florence County Museum.
This year's competition includes pieces that are oil on panel, prints, acrylic on canvas, mixed media and one sculpture piece, Motte said.
It was judged by artist Jeffrey Donovan from Columbia.
The subjects are just as varied as the media and range from gypsum board cutouts and a pallet of plaster-of-Paris bags to the portrait of an anthropomorphized rabbit and a woman chewing on a small, purple dinosaur.
"The competition is not categorical; it's open to all artists and all media as long as they're from the representative area," Motte said.
That area is Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Kershaw, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.
"You can always see, in this competition especially, a diversity of ideas and concepts," Motte said.
Still, some pieces run along the same theme and are grouped together.
Sometimes you need to read the artist and title card to see the similarities.
"You can see some similarity in the type of imagery, the recurrence of certain motifs and concepts," Motte said. "It tells me that while the artists may not know one another, they're pursuing the same train of thought."
The exhibit-opening reception is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with the majority of the winners announced about 7 p.m. The People's Choice winner will be announced a week prior to the exhibit's closing on April 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.