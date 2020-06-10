FLORENCE, S.C. — Summer camps are canceled, but the Pee Dee Region 4-H Club is still offering summer activities for students.
Registration for 2020 Pee Dee Region 4-H Club Grab and Go Camps is now open for youth ages 5-12.
The take-home camps are hosted by Pee Dee area agents and can be picked up on the camp kick-off dates at one of the Pee Dee County Extension offices (Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Florence, Lee, Marlboro, Marion, Sumter or Williamsburg).
Each camp costs $15, and students can sign up for as many camps as they would like.
Here is a breakdown of each of the four camps being offered as well as their kickoff day:
- The Great Outdoors (Ages 5-12; Kicks off June 15).
- Full S.T.E.A.M Ahead (Ages 5-12; Kicks off June 29).
- Camp Cloverbud (Ages 5-8; Kicks off July 13).
- Down on the Farm (Ages 5-12; Kicks off July 27).
All kits, except for the Camp Cloverbud Kit, are geared for youth ages 5-12 and parental supervision and assistance are required. Camp Cloverbud is designed for 5-8-year-olds and also requires parental supervision.
To find out about pick-up dates and times, check with local extension offices. There is also an optional shipping add-on.
For more information on each camp and how to register for the Pee Dee Region 4-H Grab & Go Camps, please visit the registration website at https://peedee4hcampkit.eventbrite.com/ or contact your local 4-H agent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.