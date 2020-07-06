FLORENCE, S.C. — Four members of the South Carolina House of Representatives recently participated in a virtual town hall hosted by the Pee Dee Realtor Association.
House Speaker Jay Lucas, Reps. Roger Kirby, Jay Jordan, and Patricia “Pat” Henegan featured in a town hall held during the June 30 general membership meeting of the association.
The representatives responded to questions from a panel and members regarding affordable housing, COVID-19’s effect on the economy and upcoming state budget, bipartisanship, business license reform, and education. The panel included Pee Dee Realtor President Nell Folkens, President-elect Richard Trappier, CEO Pamela Jacobs, and local broker/Realtor and South Carolina Realtors Region IV Vice President Keon Aldrich.
“I truly enjoyed having the opportunity to discuss current issues with our membership Tuesday,” Kirby said. “It is such an honor to serve in the S.C. House of Representatives and the support and encouragement I receive from Pee Dee Realtors is greatly appreciated. We are going through very difficult times during this pandemic. It is comforting to know that Realtors are leading the way for our communities by being role models of service. Thank you again for the honor and opportunity to represent not only my House district — but the unified voices of our Realtor family. Be safe and diligent. We will get through this time of crisis Together! “
Henegan offered responses on positive bipartisan efforts including the removal of the Confederate flag from the Statehouse, education reform, prison reform and allocation of the $1.2 billion budget.
Lucas, a Republican representing House District 65, has been the speaker of the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2014. He has represented the district since 1999.
Kirby, a Democrat, represents District 61 in the South Carolina House of Representatives. That district includes southern Florence County and northwestern Marion County.
Jordan, a Republican, is the newest member of Florence County’s state legislative delegation, having taken office in 2015 after a special election. He was re-elected in 2016 and 2018. He represents House District 63. The district includes west Florence.
Henegan is a Democrat representing House District 54, which includes portions of Marlboro and Darlington counties.
