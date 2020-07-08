WILMINGTON, N.C. − There is a greatly increased chance that a low pressure system passing over the Pee Dee this week will develop into a tropical weather system once it hits open water, but a decreased chance that the Pee Dee will get previously forecast heavy rain.
"A subtle change in the evolution of this low pressure system will keep the bulk of the rainfall just offshore this part of the Carolinas and forecast rainfall totals have been lowered as a result," Steven Pfaff, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C., wrote in a morning briefing on the storm.
"Per (National Hurricane Center) the risk of tropical or subtropical development has increased to 70% as the low tracks towards the Outer Banks and coastal mid-Atlantic states through the next couple days," Pfaff wrote in the briefing. "Fortunately, the bulk of the heaviest rain caused by this low will remain off the coast."
The bulk of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand is now forecast to receive up to an inch of rain from the storm, down from up to six inches based on Tuesday's track.
Showers and thunderstorms will be "scattered to numerous" Wednesday with additional showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday night and Thursday, according to the briefing.
Heavy rains in southeastern North Carolina could cause isolated flooding.
