FLORENCE, S.C. — The staff of the Pee Dee Mental Health Center has prepared hygiene bags for distribution to over 100 patients.
The items being placed in the bags include hand sanitizer, detergent, dishwashing liquid, tissues, disinfectant, toothpaste, antibiotic soap, wet wipes and body wash.
The items were donated by the Pee Dee Mental Health Board Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
The hygiene bags will be distributed to needy patients of Florence, Darlington and Marion counties.
Pee Dee Mental Health Center is at 125 E. Cheves St. and serves Florence, Darlington and Marion counties.
