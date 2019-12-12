FLORENCE, S.C. — The Pee Dee Mental Health Center and the Jonathan Foundation helped over 100 children get a head start on Christmas Thursday evening.
The center held a Christmas celebration Thursday with the help of the Jonathan Foundation and Pee Dee Mental Health Center Board Foundation.
“It’s awesome,” said Patrick Bresnan, director of the center. “We see kids every day in this mental health center.”
In the fiscal year 2019, the Pee Dee Mental Health Center served over 4,000 people, 1,509 of whom were children. The center provides school-based services in 55 schools.
“There’s a lot of kids who have been very diligent with their treatment,” Bresnan said. “All these kids have some type of mental health issue whether it be anxiety or some behavior issues.”
The goal of the celebration, Bresnan said, was to let the children know that there are other kids just like them.
Each child attending received a gift bag that included several items including hand-held games, mp3 players, a hat, gloves, and socks.
The mission of the foundation is “to touch the lives of at-risk teens through assessment, education, and support.” It was named after Jonathan, a 17-year-old with a “ring of fire” brain that contained six different subtypes of ADHD and bipolar disorder. He committed suicide on May 25, 2011, according to the foundation’s website.
