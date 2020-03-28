FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster receives letters every day from members of the General Assembly requesting action on the coronavirus pandemic, now affecting more than 500 people in the state.
One of the letters from Reps. Gary Clary and Neal Collins, two Republicans from Pickens County, requested that McMaster immediately take steps to issue a shelter-in-place order to prevent further transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
McMaster has thus far refused to take this step, saying he believes such a step to be unnecessary because most of the state is following earlier decrees from his office including the closing of the eating areas of restaurants, the closing of bars and schools, and the request for law enforcement to break up gatherings of three or more people.
The local legislative delegations has mixed feelings about the necessity of a stay-at-home order.
"I personally have heard testimony Dr. [Brannon] Traxler with DHEC and have faith they will provide the governor with proper guidance on the issue of a state in place order," state Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. said. "Whatever the governor's decision, he will have my full support."
State Sen. Kent Williams called for balance. He said it was most important to keep everyone safe and healthy by preventing the spread of the virus but officials may not want to paralyze the functioning of the state's economy. Williams said it was important to follow orders already in place and follow the advice of experts to prevent the spread of the virus.
State Rep. Terry Alexander also cautioned people to follow the orders in place, lest they force more drastic action from the governor.
State Rep. Phillip Lowe said the state has reached the point where reducing social interaction saves both lives and financial resources.
Some municipalities, including Columbia and Charleston, have taken it upon themselves to issue stay-at-home orders. State Attorney General Alan Wilson's office has argued that this may violate the Constitution as the powers of such declarations are left explicitly to the governor's office in state law.
Many of the local legislators praised McMaster's handling of the coronavirus crisis, particularly his reliance on experts at the Department of Health and Environmental Control for the best policies and decisions to make.
"Obviously, this is a very serious, very fluid situation," State Rep. Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr. said. "From everything I've seen, the governor and his staff are working very hard to make the best decisions possible."
Jordan said he hoped to see continued information from experts in multiple fields, so that the state has access to the most comprehensive data to be able to move forward in a reasonable way that also keeps people safe.
State Rep. Roger Kirby said he was happy to see McMaster relying on experts to make many of his decisions.
Alexander also sent a letter to McMaster in which he praised the swift action of the state government during the crisis.
State Sen. Gerald Malloy also praised McMaster's efforts.
In his letter to the governor, Alexander asked for McMaster to work to reduce the prison population by releasing nonviolent offenders.
"I urge you to act to save more lives through a reduction of the population of our prisons and jails, by authorizing the temporary release of nonviolent individuals currently incarcerated," Alexander said. " Statistically, it is only a matter of time before the coronavirus spreads within prison walls — indeed, that time may have already come. Once inside crowded correctional facilities, this highly communicable virus will infect people at an alarming rate. By failing to take action, the state of South Carolina endangers the lives of inmates, correctional officers, health care workers, and the people who live in communities near these facilities."
He said there is no room for social distance in prisons and jails.
"If we lower the number of incarcerated individuals now, we will reduce the number of infected individuals in the future," Alexander said. "In turn, this will reduce the burden on our health care system and government agencies, ultimately saving many lives."
Kirby also expressed concern about the supply levels of equipment needed to keep first responders and medical professionals safe.
State Rep. Robert Williams said a stay-in-place order could be necessary in larger cities like Charleston where the population level makes it difficult to socially distance from others.
