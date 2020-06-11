FLORENCE, S.C. — The number of initial unemployment claims rose in every county in the six-county Pee Dee region between May 31 and June 6.
In Florence County, 838 people made initial unemployment claims last week. This is the highest number of initial claims since the week ending May 9 when 865 people made initial claims. The 838 filers also mark the first increase in the number of claimants since April 11 when a peak of 2,168 people filed. Overall, 14,219 people have filed initial unemployment claims in Florence County since mid-March.
Neighboring Darlington County saw 571 people make initial claims, the highest number since April 25 when 719 people made initial claims. This is also the first increase in the number of filers since April 11 when the county hit a peak of 1,084 filers. Overall, 6,700 people have filed initial unemployment claims in Darlington County since mid-March.
Marion County, the easternmost county in the region, saw its first increase in two weeks as 279 people filed initial claims last week. This is the highest number of initial claims in Marion County since May 2 when 298 people filed. Overall, 3,367 people have filed initial unemployment claims in Marion County since mid-March.
In Williamsburg County, 216 people filed initial claims last week. This is the highest number of initial claims since the week ending May 2 when 281 people filed. This is also the first increase in the number of claims since April 18. Overall, 2,785 people have filed initial unemployment claims in Williamsburg County since mid-March.
Dillon County saw 207 initial claims made last week. This is the number of initial claims since May 9 when 217 claims were made. This is the first increase for the county since May 23 when 143 people filed as compared to 125 people the week prior. Overall, 2,398 people have filed initial unemployment claims in Dillon County since mid-March.
And in Marlboro County 314 people filed claims last week. This is the highest number of filers since April 18 when 368 people filed. It also marks the first increase since May 23 when 146 people filed as compared to 136 the week prior. Overall, 2,817 people have filed initial unemployment claims in Marlboro County since mid-March.
The state saw an 22,734 people file initial claims last week, the first increase since April 11 when 87,686 people filed initial claims.
