WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The Pee Dee Friday afternoon could receive exactly what it doesn't need -- more rain and lots of it.
Unsettled weather through Saturday and a moist air mass in place Friday and Saturday are the perfect combination for rain, according to a bulletin issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.
There is a 90 percent chance of rain Friday and a 70 percent chance Saturday and that rain could amount to 1-2 inches overall with 3-4 inches in isolated areas, according to the bulletin.
A flash flood watch remains in palce through midnight Friday.
The heaviest rain is expected to fall between noon and 8 p.m. Friday.
Black Creek at Quinby, already at flood stage, is expected to remain there through early next week.
Lynches River, which is in moderate flood stage now, is forecast to gradually fall through the weekend until Tuesday when it is expected to rise again and crest close to 17 feet.
The Great Pee Dee River, which crested at major flood state Wednesday is forecast to remain in moderate flood stage through the weekend into next week when it is expected to rise again toward major flood stage.
