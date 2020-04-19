WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Wind, lightning and rain are the greatest threats from a storm system that will move through the Pee Dee in several rounds Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.
The storm's timing is such that residents need to be weather aware throughout the day Sunday through Monday morning.
The first round of the storm is forecast to hit between 1-7 p.m. Sunday with scattered and disorganized storms before more widespread storms move in starting at about 8 p.m., according to a briefing issued by the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, N.C.
Starting at 6 a.m. Monday a "linear system" is possible but should be off the coast by Monday afternoon.
The primary threat is damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph with a slight hail threat limited to 1-7 p.m. Sunday and again Monday morning.
There is the potential for flooding Sunday through Monday morning, particularly in northeastern South Carolina with the heaviest rainfall expected overnight through Monday morning.
Florence, Williamsburg, southern Marlboro and southern Marion counties are expected to receive at least two inches of rain and could receive up to three inches from the storm, according to the briefing.
"These adverse conditions could also pose a threat to any outdoor tents and other temporary structures," according to the briefing.
