FLORENCE, S.C. – Unemployment rates remain steady across the Pee Dee region of South Carolina.
Five of the six counties in the Pee Dee maintained the same rates of non-seasonally adjusted unemployment from October to November according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
In Florence County, the unemployment rate remains 2.2%. Darlington maintains a rate of 2.6%, Marion and Dillon have a 3.1% rate and Williamsburg has a rate of 3.4%.
Marlboro County was the only county that experienced a change in unemployment rate, dropping from 3.6% in October to 3.4% in November.
The Florence Metropolitan Statistic Area – including Florence and Darlington counties – saw a slight increase in the number of people employed. The number rose by an estimated 100 or 0.11% from October to November. From November 2018 to November 2019, the number of employed people has increased by 800 or 0.87%.
Statewide, a record number of people, 2.325 million, are working. This represents an increase of 5,604 people from October to November and a 69,390 increase from November 2018.
The state also hit a record low in unemployment rate, 2.4%. in the Palmetto State, 57,891 people are currently unemployed, a decrease of 4,486 from October and 17,216 from November 2018.
“The employment numbers we are releasing today are built on the back of a robust economy and a thriving business community that continues to recruit, train and employ workers as fast as they can find them – but therein lies the challenge," said Dan Ellzey, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. "While state agencies and organizations continue to plan and coordinate long-term education and skills training for South Carolina’s workforce, there are thousands of opportunities for jobseekers right now."
Ellzey added that there were people on the sidelines who could benefit from the environment of growth and that the state needed them in the workforce. He also said that individuals who would like to work but face challenges such as childcare, transportation and underemployment can visit SC Works centers throughout the state for assistance from multiple agencies.
Industries reporting increases in the number of people employed include professional and business services (2,000), leisure and hospitality (1,700), manufacturing (700), education and health services (700), other services (300) and government (100).
The department reports decreases in trade, transportation and utilities (minus-1,700) and financial activities (minus-300).
The state's labor force also slightly increased by 1,118 people since October and 52,174 since November 2018.
The information industry remained flat.
Nationally, the unemployment rate decreased from 3.6% to 3.5%.
