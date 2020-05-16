DARLINGTON, S.C. — Kyle Petty put everything in perspective.
“We’ll look back on the year 2020 and say, ‘Man, Darlington! That got us going again,’” he said. “That got us going in 1950, and that got us going again, now.”
Sure, Darlington is home to the Southern 500, NASCAR’s first superspeedway race in 1950. But when the egg-shaped oval hosts today’s Real Heroes 400 (3:30 p.m., Fox), it marks another kind of beginning. Not just for this sport, which had been parked since March 8 because of a pandemic, but for possibly other sports who are longing for a return to normalcy.
And what kind of normalcy is that? An opportunity for players to consistently compete again. An opportunity for sports fans to consistently be entertained again.
While the UFC and Professional Bull Riders have already taken steps by competing without fans, many other leagues see today’s NASCAR event as the road map to ideas for the future — one where sports and fans can once again co-exist in one venue.
But today’s NASCAR Cup Series stop will also not have fans inside Darlington Raceway. The same goes for Tuesday’s Xfinity event and Wednesday’s second Cup race at the track Too Tough to Tame, which was a sellout at September’s Southern 500.
"It'll be kind of strange here, knowing there's stuff going on over there at the track without a crowd being here," said Tony Baird, owner of the Raceway Grill, where fans can still here the engines' roars from the track. "I don't really know what it's going to be like, to be honest with you. It'll be a new experience."
While the Pee Dee won’t get the normal economic benefit it usually would from something like a Southern 500 weekend, which can generate more than $58 million for the Pee Dee (and almost $65 million for the state), that doesn’t mean there won’t be any benefits at all these next few days.
“While the televised races don’t bring in the NASCAR fans, Florence may still benefit from the Darlington Raceway event,” said Holly Beaumier, executive director of the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau. “TV and news crews are booking hotel rooms and enjoying the culinary options in Florence.”
Baird said his restaurant can capitalize by hosting watch parties. But with today’s social-distancing guidelines, not every fan will be able to attend.
“We’re going to try our best to control it,” Baird said. “I’ll have off-duty law enforcement working here for security with me.”
While South Carolina continues to open back up, Baird said it’s a case of learning as one goes.
“It’s all happening so fast in getting things ready, I hadn’t had the chance to talk with other business owners,” he said.
At one restaurant or another Sunday, one might see Harold Brasington III, grandson of Darlington Raceway founder Harold Brasington.
“I’m just going to do a tailgate party crawl from one place to the next,” Harold III said. “Wherever somebody’s got a screen, I’ll be watching. I just haven’t committed to one place, but I’ll be in the neighborhood checking it out.”
Darlington Raceway obviously is a special place to Harold III. And like everyone else in the area, he was happy with the news NASCAR would race at Darlington this early in the year.
“I was surprised and ecstatic when that announcement came out. That was my initial reaction,” he said. “But it makes sense they picked Darlington as a good spot to kick it back off because of the history and the proximity to the teams there in Charlotte. It was kind of a no-brainer for me.”
But the benefits for Darlington go beyond that.
“I just think that it’s an enviable position for Darlington to be in,” Harold said. “For the race track itself, and what it means to NASCAR, it’s a huge opportunity. And then for my home community, it’s a very positive thing even though we’re doing things without the fan base being there and it’s not the same thing at all as far as the community engagement.
“But it’s still a good psychological boost for our hometown because it makes us feel like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” he added. “And there’s hope for some things getting back to normal, and we can turn on the TV and see a good race.”
Which would bring a great deal of television exposure to the area, according to Frank Willis, the former Florence mayor who now is executive director for the Darlington County Economic Development Partnership.
“Well, you’ve got three races in a week? What’s that, 10 hours of broadcast time focused on Darlington, South Carolina? It can’t get much better than that,” Willis said. “Darlington, I think, does not get the credit generally it ought to get. It’s the oldest superspeedway in NASCAR, and one of the real icons of racing.
“Yet (NASCAR) moved our race around over the years like it’s no big deal. But it IS a big deal, and now we’re seeing that,” he added. “I know the travel distance is a big factor in why they’re holding it here. But still, they wouldn’t go JUST anywhere. If they hold three races in Darlington, you can bet that puts a fear of the spirit into people at some of the race tracks that have got to be worried about what their future looks like.”
Today’s Darlington Cup race replaces Chicagoland’s June 21 event, and Wednesday’s Darlington Cup event replaces Richmond’s April 19 event.
“It also makes you say, ‘Eh, maybe two races at Darlington from now on ain’t that bad of an idea,” Willis said.
Darlington last hosted two races in one season in 2004. After that, just the Southern 500 was held Mother’s Day Weekend from 2005 until ’13. In 2014, it was held in April. In 2015, the Southern 500 returned to Labor Day Weekend, and has been in that time slot ever since.
But back to these next two Cup races in one week at Darlington.
“I think it bodes well for Darlington and for our community,” Willis said. “There’s nothing else on TV of a sporting nature. Sports fans are going to be glued to that TV.”
First-year Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd, meanwhile, is also happy NASCAR is here for the next few days.
“We put out 225 flags (Thursday), and there are people who are planning to camp in the (Highway 151) area,” Boyd said. “I think everybody is reasonable enough to know that social distancing is important. We don’t want to see a bunch of people congregating together.”
For those fans who want to insist on seeing Sunday’s race in person? Track President Kerry Tharp insists that isn’t a good idea.
“We’ve had great support from law enforcement from across the state. We want to be professional, we want to be courteous,” Tharp said. “But we also want to do it the right way and make sure that it’s safe. And so we’ll be prepared, and that’s one of the areas that we’ll be prepared in.”
Boyd, meanwhile, is happy with what his city got.
“We’re honored to host the three races,” Boyd said. “Kerry will do a wonderful job out there, making sure everybody is safe. NASCAR could have hosted this anywhere. So, we appreciate them putting it in our town at the Lady in Black.”
On June 18, the PGA Tour will come to South Carolina for the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, without fans.
For this year’s Southern 500 on Sept. 6, the Pee Dee obviously would like to have fans. It remains to be seen in what capacity, though. Will it be OK for Darlington Raceway to have another sellout?
Or will Darlington have to reduce its fan turnout by spacing out the assigned seating because of social distancing?
While it’s too early to tell what will happen in September, the effect of any fan reduction for the Southern 500 would be a tough hit to the Pee Dee economy.
“If they still have it limited like it is now, I think it would be a tremendous hit,” Baird said. “A lot of the businesses, including myself, we look at that race in September to kind of make or break a year, really. Our business, that week, we’ll do in five days what we would normally do in a month.
“It’d be a tremendous financial impact on the whole area, not just restaurants,” he added. “But convenience stores and motels and everything around here. It’d be a big impact if they had restrictions on it come September.”
Willis said if Darlington had to deal with that in September, it wouldn’t be alone.
“We’d love to have fans at the race in September. But you know what? If we don’t, neither does anybody else,” Willis said. “I mean, it is what it is. I think we recognize now it’s not just sporting events, but almost any kind of gathering is different than we’ve ever seen it before. It would be the same, regardless of where it was.”
Boyd also agrees this is out of his city’s control.
“Having fans would be very important, but it’s the same for anybody,” Boyd said. “Baseball stands, football stadiums and race tracks, all their businesses are hurting financially. But I understand being safe and cautious.
“But they’re all ready to get it going,” he added. “And I think they’ll be able to hopefully by September be back to putting people back in the stands.”
