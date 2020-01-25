FLORENCE, S.C. — Love and care can come in many packages. Saturday morning it was served up by Pee Dee Electric Cooperative volunteers in buns with ketchup, mustard and relish with a side of chips and a cookie.
"Pee Dee electric decided to come out this Saturday to grill hot dogs for folks who neeed a hot dog," said Katie Wilcox, who is with the utility, and she and and others stood beside a grill parked behind the Courtney McGinnis Graham shelter in Florence.
"It means a lot to us, but it means more to the people being served here to know people care about them. That's what's communicated when you have events like this," said Bryan Braddock, executive director of the House of Hope of the Pee Dee.
Braddock said the shelter lets residents know the community cares about them and their plight, but deeds lend credence to the words.
"When organizations like Pee Dee Electric come out they see it," Braddock said of the residents served by the shelter and the House of Hope. "When you break bread with them, sit on a park bench and have a conversation — that's a game changer."
A collection of linemen and engineers along with marketing and accounting employees handled the cooking, prep and presentation chores.
In addition to the hot dogs, more than 100, the utility will deliver to the shelter a supply of hats, coats and gloves that were donated by the employees, Wilcox said.
