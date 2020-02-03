DARLINGTON, S.C.-- The city of Darlington recently received a loan and a check for $41,162.83 from Pee Dee Electric Cooperative to fund a new playground at Bowen Manor.
Mike Fuller, the chief executive officer of the cooperative, presented Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd with a check on Thursday.
The loan was made as a part of the cooperative's Revolving Loan Fund that carries a 1% interest rate.
The loan is also part United States Department of Agriculture's Rural Economic Development Loan & Grant program to assist development and growth throughout rural areas.
