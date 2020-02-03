Darlington Playground.jpg

The city of Darlington received a check from Pee Dee Electric Cooperative to fund construction of a playground.

 Contributed Photo

DARLINGTON, S.C.-- The city of Darlington recently received a loan and a check for $41,162.83 from Pee Dee Electric Cooperative to fund a new playground at Bowen Manor.

Mike Fuller, the chief executive officer of the cooperative, presented Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd with a check on Thursday.

The loan was made as a part of the cooperative's Revolving Loan Fund that carries a 1% interest rate.

The loan is also part United States Department of Agriculture's Rural Economic Development Loan & Grant program to assist development and growth throughout rural areas.

Tags

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

