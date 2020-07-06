FLORENCE — The Eastern Carolina Community Foundation has announced the recipients of the first round of funding from the Pee Dee Disaster Relief Fund.
“Nonprofit organizations throughout the whole Pee Dee are struggling due to a decrease in donations and a general increase in need,” said Elizabeth Kahn, foundation board member in an announcement. “Local organizations are really stepping up their services, so we are stepping up our support of local organizations.”
Receiving a grant from this fund: Bread of Life Food Pantry, Caring and Sharing, Empowered to Heal, Darlington County Humane Society, Florence County Disabilities Foundation, Free Medical Clinic of Darlington County, Future Entrepreneurs, House of Hope of the Pee Dee, House of Refuge, iHope Christian Care and Counseling, Junior League of Florence, Lydia’s Bowel of Mercy Home, Mercy Medicine, My Brother’s Keeper Shelter, The Naomi Project, One More Round Boxing Team, Pathfinders United, Resurrection Restoration Center for the Homeless, Seminole 6 Sports, St. Teresa Community Outreach and Empowerment, United Way of Chesterfield County.
Over $18,000 was distributed to these nonprofit agencies.
“The only reason we can continue, besides our tireless and dedicated staff, is through the support of the community,” said Julie Maxham from House of Hope. “With this grant from Eastern Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund, we will continue to offer food, shelter, and clothing, despite this terrible disease.”
Thomas Kennedy, ECCF board member, said, “it is good to see nonprofits from right here in the Pee Dee area assisting people in need in times like these. After going through the grant requests, it solidifies the fact that you don’t have to look hard to find people in need. The need is great right in our own backyard.”
The Rev. Mary M. Finklea, ECCF board chair, added, “Helpers are also from our own backyard. It is beautiful to see the connection between needs and resources. People want to give, knowing their gift will impact the lives of their neighbors.”
The Pee Dee Disaster Fund was established in 2010 at the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation through a partnership with the Darlington Raceway in response to tornados that hit Darlington. In 2015, donations helped to support organizations responding to devastating floods. In more recent years, Hurricanes Matthew and Florence wreaked havoc for many families in the Pee Dee.
Now, in 2020, during a time of global pandemic there is both a health crisis and an economic challenge, the foundation announcement said. The intent is to help organizations respond to food, shelter, health, and non-profit sustainability needs stemming from the pandemic in a quick and efficient way. Grants are available in amounts varying from $500 to $2,000.
“We know this can’t solve all the problems that our small local nonprofits are up against, but we hope these funds help to ease their burden,” Finklea said.
This fund will award grants in three rounds, over a six-month period, in order to provide a much needed cash infusion quickly, while also preparing for long-term needs of the community.
Online donations to the Pee Dee Disaster Relief Fund may be made at www.easterncarolinacf.org and checks may be sent to ECCF, PO Box 1615, Florence, SC 29503. All gifts will be acknowledged to the donor.
The ECCF Board of Directors serves as the decision-making body for the grant’s distribution. Nonprofit agencies with annual budgets below $1,000,000 that serve the people of Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marlboro, Marion, and Williamsburg counties are eligible to apply for the grant.
“The more we receive, the more we can give away,” Finklea said. “I invite the community to support this wonderful initiative.”
For more information, contact the foundation at info@easterncarolinacf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.