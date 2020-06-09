COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Pee Dee Tuesday recorded two deaths from, and 11 new cases of, the novel coronavirus COVID-19 out of statewide totals of 434 new cases and 11 new deaths announced by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 15,228 and those who have died to 568.
Five of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Fairfield (2), Florence (1), Lee (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties, and six of the deaths occurred in individuals from Berkeley (1), Greenville (2), Greenwood (1), Horry (1), and Lee (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county: Abbeville (2), Aiken (1), Anderson (9), Beaufort (20), Berkeley (9), Calhoun (1), Charleston (28), Chesterfield (5), Cherokee (3), Clarendon (3), Colleton (5), Darlington (3), Dorchester (4), Fairfield (4), Florence (2), Georgetown (6), Greenville (47), Greenwood (15), Hampton (1), Horry (47), Jasper (2), Kershaw (7), Lancaster (7), Laurens (4), Lee (2), Lexington (37), Newberry (5), Orangeburg (11), Pickens (5), Richland (80), Spartanburg (13), Sumter (21), Williamsburg (1), York (24).
Tuesdasy morning, DHEC, the S.C. Hospital Association (SCHA), S.C. Medical Association (SCMA) and S.C. Office of Rural Health (SCORH) issued a joint statement on the continued need for all South Carolinians to practice social distancing and proper use of face asks to save lives in South Carolina.
There is rapidly growing medical evidence that the use of face masks along with social distancing can greatly reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus in public spaces and places where people at higher risk of severe illness and death from this virus are likely to be present.
As of Monday, a total of 256,710 tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current time frame for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 2,956 and the percent positive was 14.7%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
Currently, there are 108 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 169 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
As of Tuesday morning, 2,974 inpatient hospital beds were available and 7,425 were in use, which is a 71.40% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,425 inpatient beds currently used, 541 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.