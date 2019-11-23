FLORENCE, S.C. — Some of the state court judges in the Pee Dee could be changing.
Judicial Merit Selection Commission hearings began this week in Columbia for several seats on the bench including Circuit Court at-large seat 12, Circuit Court at-large seat 13, one seat on the court of appeals, and one seat on the state supreme court.
South Carolina's Court System
The Palmetto State's judicial system is broken down into three parts: a trial-level court which is called the circuit court, a first level of an appeals court which is called the court of appeals, and the top decision-making body for the state judiciary, the state supreme court.
The state's circuit court is broken down into different judicial circuits. Florence and Marion counties are in the 12th Judicial Circuit, Darlington, Marlboro and Dillon are in the 4th Judicial Circuit, and Williamsburg is in the 3rd Judicial Circuit.
Each circuit has judges that hear cases within them. There are also several at-large judges based at different locations around the state.
There are also several specialized courts including administrative law courts and family law — divorces and child-custody issues — courts.
Masters-in-equity are appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the General Assembly. Magistrates are appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the state Senate.
Florence County Master-in-Equity Haigh Porter was appointed by the governor in March 2018.
Florence County has 10 magistrates: James Beard Jr., Peter E. Becker, Kimberly B. Cox, David S. Kelley, Tommy G. Mourounas, Dominic G. Owens, Jerry F. Rivers, Belinda Timmons, Holly H. Wall and Frank White.
Municipal judges are appointed by the municipal council.
The city of Florence has six judges: Rangeley Bailey, Linward C. Edwards II, Taft Guiles, Debra O. Jackson, Nicholas W. Lewis, and Edgar L. Willcox II.
Probate judges are elected by the public every four years.
Florence County Probate Judge Jesse Cartrette Jr. was elected to a four year term in November 2018.
How judges are Selected in South Carolina
In South Carolina, judges on the supreme court, court of appeals, circuit court, family court, and administrative law court are elected by a joint vote of the South Carolina General Assembly. The votes for the supreme court, court of appeals, circuit court, and family court have to be conducted in a public session.
Candidates for these courts must first be screened and found qualified by the Judicial Merit Selection Commission. The commission consists of five appointees from the state Senate and five appointees from the state House of Representatives.
On the commission are state Sen. Ronnie Sabb, state Sen. Luke A. Rankin, state Sen. Tom Young Jr., Hope Blackley, J.P. “Pete” Strom, state Rep. G. Murrell Smith, state Rep. J. Todd Rutherford, state Rep. Chris Murphy, Andrew Safran, and Lucy Grey McIver.
Sabb’s Senate district includes a small portion of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County.
Earlier this year, the Judicial Merit Selection Commission announced that several seats in the Pee Dee were up for election/re-election.
Circuit Court at-large Seat 12
Seat 12 is based in Florence. Judge Thomas A. Russo was elected to the seat in 2005 to fill the remainder of a six-year term. He would have been re-elected in 2008 and 2014, assuming six-year terms with the next one ending in 2020.
Russo was the only person to apply for to be certified by the commission for the seat.
There has been some controversy with Russo's reelection bid. According to another South Carolina newspaper, 68 members of the South Carolina Bar filed anonymous responses about Russo's potential reelection.
Fourteen of those responses expressed concerns about Russo's capacity, in particular, alleged outbursts in court and alleged discriminatory behavior toward female attorneys.
Russo told the newspaper he was "fairly shocked" to hear allegations of courtroom outbursts and "even more shocked" to hear allegations of gender discrimination.
He was before the commission on Monday, according to an agenda published online.
The newspaper reported that Russo's session was public for 15 minutes of questioning Monday before the hearing was closed by Smith to discuss a legal matter.
Russo was also before the commission on Wednesday at 4 p.m. according to the agenda.
The newspaper said the session was closed for 90 minutes and when it was reopened to the public, Russo was gone.
Russo declined to comment when contacted Thursday morning.
Circuit Court at-large Seat 13
The agenda for this week's judicial merit selection commission hearings also lists screening for at-large Seat 13.
This seat is based in Conway. Horry County is the 15th Judicial Circuit along with Georgetown County.
The current holder, Judge Larry B. Hyman Jr., did not seek reelection to the seat.
Eleven people have applied to be screened for the seat including Florence County Councilman H. Steven DeBerry IV, Florence attorney William Vickery Meetze, Myrtle Beach attorney Amanda A. Bailey, Georgetown attorney Erin E. Bailey, Columbia lawyer Debbie Chapman, Georgetown County Master-in-Equity Joe M. Crosby, Beaufort County Master-in-Equity Marvin H. Dukes III, Myrtle Beach city attorney Sanford Cox Graves, Columbia lawyer Janice Holmes, Columbia lawyer Kyliene L. "Kylie" Keesley, and Greenwood lawyer Jane H. Merrill.
DeBerry, a Republican, represents Council District 6, which includes northeastern Florence County.
According to the agenda, he appeared before the commission on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.
A vote has been scheduled for Monday, Dec. 2.
Third Circuit Family Court Seat 3
The current holder, Judge Gordon B. Jenkinson, is retiring on or before Dec. 31, 2020, and his successor will be elected to serve the remainder of his term, which ends June 30, 2025.
Two people are scheduled to be screened on Monday, Dec. 2: Manning lawyer W.T. Geddings Jr. and Kingstree lawyer Ernest Joseph Jarrett.
A vote is scheduled for that afternoon.
4th Circuit Family Court Seat 3
Judge Michael S. Holt was the only person to apply for seat three on the 4th Circuit Family Court bench. His hearing was scheduled for Wednesday at 10:20 a.m. with a vote to follow on Monday, Dec. 2.
Court of Appeals seat
Justice Stephanie P. McDonald was the only person to apply for the seat she currently holds on the court of appeals.
She was one of the judges to hear cases in Florence when the court of appeals held a session at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center earlier this year.
McDonald spoke about her desire to retain her seat after the hearing ended.
Her hearing was scheduled for Monday at 11:15 a.m. with a vote for Monday, Dec. 2.
Supreme Court seat
Justice George C. James was the only person listed for the seat on the Supreme Court.
His hearing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday with a vote scheduled for Monday, Dec. 2.
Next steps
As the positions have to be elected by the state General Assembly, no election action can be taken officially until the General Assembly returns to session in January.
