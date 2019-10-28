FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault's Emergency Shelter is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.
Since it opened in February of 1989, 6,418 women and children have spent 124,966 nights in the shelter. In 2019, the shelter has served 155 women and 130 children.
The busiest years for the shelter in terms of residents were 1993 (more than 400), 1996 (400), 1991 and 1994 (between 350 and 400). The least busy year was 2010 with less than 50 women served.
The year with the highest number of nights in the shelter was 1990, which was the only year with more than 6,000 nights in the shelter. The year with the lowest was 2010, the only year below 2,000 nights.
2010 was the year of a fire at the shelter in April. The shelter closed for the remainder of the year as repairs were made.
South Carolina ranks fifth in the nation in the number of deaths due to domestic violence, according to stats provided by the coalition.
The home has served as a 24-7 emergency shelter since the coalition assumed the loan on it in April 1988 with the assistance of the Junior League of Florence, which gave $50,000 to the coalition.
Over the next 10 months, the home was converted with the assistance of businesses, organizations and individuals into a shelter with six bedrooms and five bathrooms, including one for those with disabilities.
"It's been 30 years since we've been in existence," Shelter Director Shonette Dargan-Richardson said. "We're excited about that."
From the outside, the shelter mostly looks like any other house in the neighborhood in which it is located.
It's not until a visitor gets to the porch and sees the signs on the door that he knows this is not an ordinary house.
Once inside, the differences between a normal home and the emergency shelter become stark.
There are offices right beside the door. Inside those offices are boards with names on them and computers on top of cluttered desks being used on a weekday visit by Child Advocate Tonia Davis and "House Mom" Elaine Nero.
As house mom, Nero makes sure the house is run the best it can be. She is tasked with making sure the women do their chores – they have to clean their rooms and maintain the house – making their meetings with staff and getting to work, school and wherever else they need to be on time.
"You would not believe on average the women that come in that don't know how to keep a house or to prepare a meal," Dargan-Richardon added.
A few days prior to Wednesday, Nero prepared a soup for the women in the house.
Dargan-Richardson added that Nero is closer to the women and can sometimes find out more information than the staff can use to help the women at the shelter.
"Whenever these ladies come and when they've been abused, they're looking for someone that they can really confide in," Nero said. "Someone they can look on as being a mother figure for them."
The rest of the downstairs is a community living area.
The kitchen has three refrigerators, the dining room table is longer than normal and there's a lot of seating in the community living room.
There is also a smoking area outside that is shielded by the house and a laundry facility – Dargan-Richardson said it has two washers and two dryers for the women in the shelter to use – in an outbuilding.
Another room on the downstairs level is a play room for the children of the women who come to the shelter.
To enter the shelter, a woman must make a decision to significantly change her life as well as that of her children. This usually begins with a phone call.
"We get the call," Davis said. "We ask questions, and we also do an intake to assess the situation."
Davis added sometimes the call comes from the hospital.
Davis also said the women are initially brought to the coalition's offices at 220 S. Irby St., then driven from there to the shelter to protect its location.
Once a woman arrives at the shelter, Davis said the staff works with her to determine her needs, even things like clothes and making sure they've eaten. Domestic violence can be quite traumatic for mother and child.
Dargan-Richardson added referrals for housing and employment are also made.
"When they come in, our goal is to empower them," she said.
Part of that empowerment is meeting with the woman two or three times per week to see what her goals are.
The goal is for the woman to complete the process of getting her life on track within 60 days – the shelter's time limit – and to transition to housing or another facility with a longer length of stay.
Dargan-Richardson added that the staff keeps in touch with the women who have gone through the shelter.
When a woman comes back with a success story, the staff loves it.
Some of the feedback from former shelter residents includes: "I would be dead if I didn't have somewhere to go that night," "You feel safe enough to sleep" and "I was made to feel like somebody."
"That is the greatest feeling you can ever imagine," Davis said.
Dargan-Richardson added that many of the 12 workers at the shelter began working with the coalition as interns, including herself, Davis and Nero, who were in the office on Thursday afternoon.
"Like Shonette said, I started out as an intern in January of this year," Nero said. "My internship was over in May, and that's when I got hired on full-time."
Dargan-Richardson later explained that Nero replaced a worker at the shelter who had been there since it opened in 1989.
Nero added she had always wanted to help the community by helping women suffering through domestic violence and sexual assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.