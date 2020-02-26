KINGSTREE, S.C. — Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault held a ribbon cutting and open house for its new Williamsburg County Satellite Crisis Center in Kingstree on Wednesday night. Although it has been operating in Williamsburg County since 1993, this is the first time Pee Dee Coalition has owned a physical space in the county.
For most of the time, it ran out of an office in town hall.
The new center is at 2 Courthouse Square in a building that was built around 1905 and was previously used as a law office.
The organization procured and renovated the beautiful 115 year-old building on the Courthouse Square and it will now be available for the residents of Williamsburg to go for services regarding domestic abuse, child abuse and sexual assault.
“We are committed to these issues,” said Ellen Hamilton, executive director of the Pee Dee Coalition.
The Williamsburg County community has provided great support to the Pee Dee Coalition in this endeavor, she said. Local businesses, towns and organizations supported the mission by sponsoring rooms in the building, and individuals contributed by donating money, time, services and items.
“I can’t believe we have come this far,” said Gloria McClary, director of the Durant Children’s Center, a program of the Pee Dee Coalition. “We have been in this county for more 20 years. I started here.”
“This space was in very bad disrepair,” said Holly Powell, helped spearhead the Legacy Campaign to raise funds for the building.
“We started working on it in March 2019,” Hamilton said.
The building was built by Leroy Lee for his law office.
“We had only two counties in which we didn’t own our own space, Williamsburg and Marion counties,” Hamilton said.
Freda Cox is the Williamsburg County services coordinator. She has been with the coalition for more than 25 years, Hamilton said. For many years Cox was a one-person office. She now has Teavis Young, trauma coordinator, and Adrielle Cooper, volunteer coordinator, working in the office, Hamilton said.
Through items donated, services rendered and collective determination this night became a reality, she said.
The open house included a welcome by Mayor Darren Tisdale.
He said he was speechless at the transformation of the building.
“It is awesome to have this in Kingstree,” he said. “We are blessed.”
He said it takes a strong woman to walk through the doors of this establishment.
“I can’t say enough about it being here,” he said.
“My team wants to thank you (the people attending) so much,” Cox said.
Cox said she spent her first 21 years with Pee Dee Coalition in the town hall building. The town needed the space back, she said. Cox said she has been homeless for the last four or five years, working from wherever she could find a space.
Cox said she is not a visionary and wondered from the beginning how they would make something out of this building.
“Thankfully we have someone who had a vision,” she said.
Wendell Brown, honorary campaign chairman for the Legacy Campaign, gave a brief history of the law office and those who occupied it for many years. Brown was one of those who previously owned the building and worked there.
“It looked like it was falling down but the Coalition found some promise in the building,” he said.
The Pee Dee Coalition is a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to the reduction of sexual assault, family violence and child abuse and to the needs of its victims. Through advocacy, counseling, referrals and more the coalition has helped hundreds of victims within Williamsburg County and thousands within its region. With the help of the community, this organization will continue to be a pillar of support to those who are suffering, and will continue to encourage a safer, more compassionate community, Hamilton said.
