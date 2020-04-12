Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS, SUCH AS OUTDOOR FURNITURE, UMBRELLAS, AND GARBAGE CANS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&