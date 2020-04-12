FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Assault is putting out the word about their 24-hour hotline as a way to help those who are abused and now quarantined with their abusers.
That might be the biggest explanation why a law enforcement agency said it has seen an increase in domestic violence calls but the coalition hasn't.
"One thing you have to keep in mind is individuals, being in the home, that it isn't that easy to pick up the phone and make that call, because you have the offender there with the victim," said Hope Hannah, Florence County domestic violence coordinator with the coalition. "That limits the victim's access to make that report or reach out to someone."
Sometimes the victims are able to call the hotline, 843-669-4600, when they are able to briefly leave the residence.
Hannah, who has been in her job since June 2019, was working to roll out the Angle Shot program to area bars, restaurants and liquor stores when COVID-19 hit and isolation and quarantine programs were announced.
In the time of COVID-19, the coalition continues to provide the services it has always provided and looking to provide others – like Facebook live seminars.
"Also encouraging family members and friends to stay in contact with one another. During that time, if you feel something is strained or out of place, make that report," Hannah said.
For victims in need, Hannah said the coalition, a United Way agency, exists to help them.
"We're here to assist them with the order of protection packet. We have contact with the Florence County Family Court," she said, and a representative can accompany the victim to the hearing.
And those hearings continue to take place daily.
"I've seen those hearings scheduled even more quickly than they were before the quarantine was put in place," Hannah said.
And the coalition continues to operate its safe house for victims of domestic violence.
Hannah said that for families not accustomed to being together in the house 24/7, it is best to head off problems and stresses before they reach a crisis point.
"We are encouraging families to be able to get out outside within the social distancing guidelines, to at least be able to give the children time to burn off some of their built-up energy they have from not being at school and not being around their friends," Hannah said.
She also stressed the importance of alone time for adults in the house.
