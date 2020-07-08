FLORENCE, S.C. — Five businesses in the six-county Pee Dee region received more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Loans.
Farmers Telephone Cooperative of Kingstree received between $5 million and $10 million and Rivers Plumbing and Electric of Florence, Wellman Advanced Materials of Johnsonville, Santee Electric Cooperative of Kingstree, and the Lower Florence County Hospital District of Lake City received between $2 million and $5 million, according to data released by the Small Business Administration.
Farmers Telephone Cooperative serves more than 60,000 customers within a 3,000-square-mile range that includes parts of Clarendon, lower Florence, Lee, Sumter and Williamsburg counties. According to information provided by the SBA, the cooperative was approved for a loan through the national association of Bank of America on April 28 that helped it retain 281 jobs.
Rivers Plumbing and Electric offers engineering and design, prefabrication, construction and post-construction services on health care, industrial, commercial, institutional, educational, entertainment, recreational and specialty venues. The company also was approved for a loan through the Conway National Bank on April 28. The loan helped the company retain 326 jobs.
Wellman Advanced Materials is a leading supplier and compounder of thermoplastic resins in North America. It was approved for a loan on April 9 through East West Bank. The loan helped the company retain 208 jobs.
Santee Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Kingstree, provides electric services in lower Florence County, Williamsburg County, Georgetown County west of the Intracoastal Waterway and eastern Clarendon County. It serves more than 40,000 customers in a 5,000-square-mile coverage area. It was approved for a loan through First Citizens Bank and Trust Company on April 27, helping it retain 123 jobs.
The Lower Florence County Hospital District operates Lake City Regional Hospital. The hospital is slated to be combined with the Kingstree Hospital by the Medical University of South Carolina in the future. It was approved for a loan on April 27 through The Citizens Bank that helped it retain 310 jobs.
There were 33 other businesses and nonprofits in the six county Pee Dee region that received between $1 million and $2 million in loans, helping to retain 4,901 jobs. Of those businesses and nonprofits, two – the Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs Board and King Cadillac GMC Buick – indicated that they would use the loan funds for purposes other than retaining jobs.
Eight businesses and nonprofits in the Pee Dee received between $350,000 and $1 million in loans, helping those businesses retain 597 jobs. The number of jobs saved includes Carolina Communications LLC, which indicated the funds it received would save six jobs.
And 226 businesses and nonprofits received between $150,000 and $350,000 in loans, helping those businesses retain 9,422 jobs. This includes Auto Bodyworks of Florence, Carolina Regional Dental, P.A., of Florence, Florence Corral, Inc., and Senior Care of Marion, LLC, which said it would use the loan funds for purposes other than retaining jobs.
Data from the Small Business Administration also indicates that over 2,670 businesses and non-profits in the Pee Dee region received loans of under $150,000. The number of loans totals over $86 million and helped to retain over 14,000 jobs. Of the business and non-profits to receive loans of under $150,000, 247 indicated that they would retain zero jobs with the funds from the loans.
The Paycheck Protection Loan program was established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act. It allows businesses and nonprofits to apply for low-interest – 1% — loans from private lending institutions that can be forgiven under certain worker-retaining provisions. Payback terms are either two years for loans issued before June 5 or five years for loans issued after June 5, with no collateral, personal guarantee or fees. The loans also include a six-month payment forgiveness period.
Applications for the loans end on Aug. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.