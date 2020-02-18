FLORENCE, S.C. — Eleven companies and three individuals from the Pee Dee are among the South Carolina Department of Revenue's top 250 delinquent taxpayers.
The quarterly list indicates that Davis Enterprise Corporation of Darlington owes $675,422.33, Craigs Used Cars LLC of Florence owes $382,213.57, the Cigar Room of Effingham owes $379,571.17, SC Variety Inc. of Dillon owes $314,560.92, Carolina Medcare Inc. of Latta owes $308,581.12, New China Buffet of Florence Corporation owes $274,456.25, Southern Tire and Service LLC of Lake City owes $164,591.74, ABK Inc. of Dillon owes $159,521.57, Carolina Cars LLC of Florence owes $156,307.15, Zambezi Holdings LLC of Florence owes $153,705.20, and R.M. Hasun and Sons Inc. owes $150,813.85.
Collectively, these companies owe the state nearly $3.12 million in taxes.
Anthony A. Todd of Pamplico owes $137,920.03, Herbert Godwin of Scranton owes $105,017.19 and James Holmes of Darlington owes $101,646.71.
Collectively, these three individuals owe the state $344,583.93 in taxes.
The state Department of Revenue publishes the names and debt amounts of the top 250 delinquent companies and individuals quarterly.
The businesses and individuals listed have had tax liens filed upon them by the Department of Revenue, making their names public information. Long before the names are released, the department reaches out to resolve the debts.
The current amount of tax, penalty, and interest due might differ from the amount listed if partial payments have been made or additional penalty and interest have accrued.
Individuals and businesses who have filed for bankruptcy or who have made payment agreements with the department are not included on this list. Any debt in the department's GEAR or Setoff Debt programs is also excluded.
If people or companies are on the top delinquent taxpayers list and want to make a payment or discuss payment plan options, they can pay online at dor.sc.gov/pay or mail payment with the voucher that was provided on the letter mailed to them.
To discuss payment agreement options, contact 803-898-5255 or Brian.Smith@dor.sc.gov.
