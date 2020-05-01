FLORENCE, S.C. — Schools are meeting online, baseball is canceled, and Pee Dee Boy Scouts are still scouting, says Michael Hesbach, Scout executive and CEO of Boy Scouts of America.
Members of the Pee Dee Area Council Boy Scouts of America are holding meetings and events online and virtually.
Scouts BSA Boy Troop 473 and Girl Troop 1473 held their scheduled troop meeting last week on Zoom, Hesbach said.
After opening with the Pledge of Allegiance, Scout Oath, Scout Law, and a prayer, the Scouts got directly into their month’s theme of “Cooking,” Hesbach said. He said Scouts discussed the finer points of menu planning for campouts, because it is different when you are truck camping versus backpacking.
“The Scouts interacted with the youth leader who was facilitating the discussion, and they opened with each telling their worst and best meals on a campout,” Hesbach said. “This week each Scout is bringing a weekend menu plan to their troop meeting and a recipe of one of the meals. Scouts will then need to prepare the dish for their family and submit a picture. The winning dish based on presentation wins a prize.”
Typically, this time of year the Pee Dee Area Council is “headstrong into its annual fundraising campaign Friends of Scouting,” Hesbach said. He said the local council receives 39 percent of its annual income from this campaign, and to date it has only raised 29 percent of its $285,000 goal.
Hesbach said normally the Scouts would have raised twice that amount by now.
He said they have only one-third of their operating expenses for April.
“We have a PPP loan to cover May and June,” he said. “I don’t know about July. We are working on some ideas.”
“Like many charities, contributions have dried up as people uncertain what tomorrow brings have stopped making contributions,” Hesbach said. “Additionally nonprofits are hesitant to put on major giving campaigns in the height of the pandemic out of fear for being insensitive. This phenomenon is evident when last week the United Way of Sumter, Lee, and Clarendon sent correspondence to the Pee Dee Area Council that it was stopping distributions for an entire year because of funding shortages.”
To cope with declining donations, Hesbach said, the staff has been redeployed to teach merit badges online to Scouts. For a fee of $15, Scouts can sign up for a merit badge for a week. Badges include Family Life, Citizenship in the World, Public Health, Art, Genealogy, American Business, Scouting Heritage, and more. Each week, eight to 10 merit badges are offered.
“It is not just the staff that is teaching,” Hesbach said. “Local Scout volunteers are also teaching badges like Music, Scholarship, and Citizenship in the Community.”
To date more than 250 Scouts have participated in April, raising more than $4,000 in income, Hesbach said.
Hesbach said the organization is trying to be fiscally responsible and is following the Scout Law of being “thrifty.” He said the organization is looking at ways of cutting expenses by doing things like eliminating the third phone line at the office. Staff has been assigned cleaning duties because office cleaning services have been suspended.
In compliance with recommendations, there are no face-to-face meetings at this time. Hesbach said he isn’t sure when Scouts will be allowed to hold meetings again.
Anyone wishing to contribute funds to the Pee Dee Area Council Boy Scouts of America can visit: https://pdac.networkforgood.com/
