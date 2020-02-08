FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee residents earned over $250,000 by opening their homes in 2019 to travelers using Airbnb to find a place to stay.
In 2019, Florence County hosted 2,600 guests using Airbnb, which generated host earnings of $100,000. Neighboring Darlington County saw 850 guests arrive, which generated $102,000.
Marion County had 250 guests generating $18,500 in host revenue. Williamsburg had 130 guests generating $18,000 guests and Dillon County had 150 guests generating $16,000 in host revenue.
“Last year was an impressive year for Airbnb in South Carolina, as travelers found unique and affordable accommodations across the state and South Carolina residents recognized the large economic opportunity that hosting presents,” said Viviana Jordan, regional policy manager for Airbnb. “As we kick off 2020, we’re proud of the role our hosts play in expanding hospitality options in the state during peak travel times, while contributing valuable tax revenue. We hope these insights inspire other South Carolina families to consider becoming Airbnb hosts.”
During the five biggest weekends of 2019, Airbnb hosts in South Carolina earned $36 million.
In July 5-7 — the weekend after Independence Day — 29,500 guests found accomodations using Airbnb, generating $8.1 million.
Two other weekends in July, July 19-21 and July 26-28, saw 29,000 guests and 28,700 guests arrive for Airbnb accommodations generating $7.6 million and $7.4 million in host revenue.
The first weekend in August, Aug. 2-4, saw 28,000 guests arrive, which generated $7.1 million in revenue for hosts.
Memorial Day weekend, the first unofficial weekend of summer, saw 25,000 guests and $5.8 million in revenue for hosts.
The home-sharing community provides significant value through expanded lodging capacity for South Carolina communities when hotels sell out during big events. These include college graduations, major conventions and concerts, and during summer tourism season.
Airbnb also helps generate revenue for local economies around the world.
According to an Airbnb survey of more than 35,000 responses from host and guest communities in the United States: 92% of Airbnb hosts say they recommend restaurants and cafes to guests and 56% of Airbnb hosts say they recommend cultural activities such as museums, festivals, and historical sites to guests.
On average, Airbnb guests say 41% of their spending occurs in the neighborhood where they stay.
Since Airbnb was founded, hosts keep 97% and have earned over $65 billion.
Airbnb is one of the world’s largest marketplaces for unique, authentic places to stay and things to do, offering over 7 million accommodations and 40,000 handcrafted activities, all powered by local hosts.
In 2019, Airbnb reached $2 billion in tourist-related taxes.
