COWARD, S.C. -- A pedestrian walking on railroad tracks in Coward died Wednesday when they were struck by a north-bound Amtrak train.
The crash happened several hundred yards south of the East Friendfield Road crossing.
Coward Police Department and South Lynches Fire Department responded to the crash.
Coward Police and the Florence County Coroner's Office are investigating.
The coroner's office hasn't yet released the identity of the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.