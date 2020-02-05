Coward Train Crash

An Amtrack train sits on a track in Coward Wednesday afternoon after it collided with a pedestrian who was on the track.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

COWARD, S.C. -- A pedestrian walking on railroad tracks in Coward died Wednesday when they were struck by a north-bound Amtrak train.

The crash happened several hundred yards south of the East Friendfield Road crossing.

Coward Police Department and South Lynches Fire Department responded to the crash.

Coward Police and the Florence County Coroner's Office are investigating.

The coroner's office hasn't yet released the identity of the victim.

