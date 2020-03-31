FLORENCE, S.C. -- PDRTA Tuesday announced steps it is taking starting Wednesday to keep its staff and riders safe as the COVID-19 pandemic works its way through the Pee Dee.
"It is our goal to sustain all essential transportation options for the general public. We know that many of our passengers continue to work while others need access to medical appointments and sustenance," Don Strickland, executive director, said through a release to the media.
"We encourage all passengers to only use our services for essential purposes and to not use public transit if they are not feeling well or if someone in their household or inner circle is ill," Strickland said.
To limit the time riders are close to drivers all routes will be fare free and, when possible, all passengers will enter and exit through the back doors.
"This will limit the amount of time passengers have to walk past other passengers and the operator. Passengers in wheelchairs and those using mobility devices will be able to board at the ramp and/or lift," Strickland said.
The seats immediately behind the driver will remain roped off.
Saturday service, and the downtown shuttle and the Florence-Darlington commuter bus, will be suspended until further notice.
"The students at FDTC and FMU as well as employees that were using this service have not utilized it recently due to all the closings," Strickland said of the commuter bus.
"We will continue with our disinfecting protocol of three times per day on all high touch areas within the buses. Buses will also operate with small windows open to increase circulation throughout the bus," Strickland said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.