FLORENCE, S.C. – The approaching holiday, coupled with mid-year exams, bring added stress to many college students. On Monday at Francis Marion University, Pause 4 Paws was held to help de-stress students and faculty before they come home for Thanksgiving break, only to return to exams starting on Dec. 4.
Pause 4 Paws was sponsored by the Pre-Vet Club, with puppies and kittens provided by the Florence Area Humane Society to cuddle and play with.
The event took place on the Intramural Field.
“I like dogs,” said Khylemah Nesbit, a freshman who came out to hold a few of the animals.
Juneau, a dog belonging to Nancy Radcliffe, a volunteer with the Florence Area Humane Society, was a favorite of many of the students attending Pause 4 Paws. They played fetch the ball with Juneau.
“I love dogs and cats," Cassie Tanner said. “I couldn’t resist coming out.”
“I came to pet some dogs,” Sarah Hawkins said. “I have two dogs at home. I just came from a test and am going home on Tuesday.”
Sarah Driggers of Greenville came out to play with the animals because she said it would help her be less stressful going into exam time.
Bre’Anah Davis, the vice president of the Pre-Cet-Club, said they wanted to do something to help students reduce their stress level during exams and holidays.
“As soon as we come back from Thanksgiving, exams start on Dec. 4,” she said. “Hopefully this will give students peace of mind. If we can help students in any way, that is great.”
