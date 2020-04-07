BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — A Pee Dee state legislator has co-written a letter to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to ask how the agency is working to combat the impact of COVID-19 on minority communities in the state.
S.C. Rep. Pat Henegan — a Democrat representing House District 54, which includes portions of Marlboro and Darlington counties — and S.C. Rep. John King sent a letter Tuesday to Rick Toomey, director of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“We are writing because we want you to be aware of our concerns on how the coronavirus pandemic will impact and possibly worsen existing health disparities in our state,” Henegan and King said in the letter. “Moreover, as we brace for the impact of this virus and deal with the aftermath, we have great concerns about the effect the pandemic will have on the African American, Hispanic, and other minority communities in South Carolina.”
They then note that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions like heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes — conditions that afflict minorities at higher rates — have a higher risk of serious complications if they are infected by the virus.
“Early data from other states shows that African Americans have contracted and died from coronavirus at an alarming rate,” they continued in the letter. “We believe it must be a DHEC priority to prevent this disturbing national trend from occurring in our state. The provisional data provided by the agency that reports African Americans already make up a disproportionate percentage of the state’s COVID-19 cases, relative to the state’s overall population is truly alarming. We must work quickly to find solutions to address this troubling statistic.”
The latest data available from the department indicates that 36% of 1,002 positive COVID-19 cases (as of March 30) are African American, 3% of cases are of an ethnicity other than White, African American, Asian or Native American, and 3% of the cases are people with an unknown ethnicity.
The latest estimate available from the U.S. census bureau indicates that African Americans comprise 27% of the state’s 5.021 million people, those of Hispanic origin comprise 5.8% of the population and Asians comprise 1.8%.
Therefore, Henegan and King request information related to the process for testing minorities in the state.
Henegan and King begin the letter by thanking Toomey and the rest of the department staff for working to prevent the spread of the virus.
“This public health emergency is unprecedented in the modern history of both our state and country,” the two say in the letter. “While the current pandemic presents immense challenges, I firmly believe that DHEC’s diligent work and committed staff will save countless lives.”
Henegan has represented House District 54 since 2015. She is currently the chair-elect of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus.
