FLORENCE, S.C. – A passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a head-on collision Monday on Second Loop Road in Florence was killed.
The two-car wreck occurred at 5:13 p.m. near Holly Circle, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A northbound 2006 Nissan Sentra that was driven by Jaquez Jones, 21, of Lamar crossed the center of the road and collided with a southbound 2004 Toyota Avalon that was driven by April Orange, 30, of Florence, according to Tidwell.
Orange, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
Jones, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to McLeod Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
The name of the passenger has not yet been released.
