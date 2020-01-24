COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twenty-eight partners are working to restore quail in the Palmetto State.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that restoration efforts for the Prince of Game Birds are underway after the 28 partners that constitute the South Carolina Quail Council agreed to work together by forming the council.
“Quail restoration is one of the greatest conservation challenges we have ever faced because of the large-scale changes in land use that have rendered many thousands of acres unsuitable, or at least only marginally suitable for these birds,” said Robert Boyles, interim director of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. “There are 15 to 20 or more other species of birds with the same population declines as quail, and pollinators like butterflies and bees are being impacted by loss of this type habitat as well. We are very grateful to all of the partners for recognizing the scope of the task at hand and being willing to help.”
The South Carolina Quail Council is a multi-organizational task force composed of the leaders of 28 state and federal agencies, nongovernmental conservation organizations and private landowners.
It is chaired by the Department of Natural Resources director and serves to provide advocacy for habitat restoration for bobwhite quail and other wildlife species with similar habitat requirements, through the South Carolina Bobwhite Initiative. It also helps coordinate agency and organization efforts.
“Every partner involved in the Quail Council has a unique set of skills or resources to contribute to restoration of quail in South Carolina,” Boyles said. “While this memorandum of agreement does not bind any of the partners to anything specific, it does affirm the willingness of all involved to pull together to address the declining trend in bobwhites and similar species.”
Bobwhites are a subspecies of quail.
The South Carolina Bobwhite Initiative is part of the National Bobwhite Conservation Initiative, the 25-state unified strategy for restoring wild quail.
For more information, visit scbobwhites.org or bringbackbobwhites.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.