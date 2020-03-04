FLORENCE, S.C. — A seminar for candidates planning to run in the partisan primary elections on June 9 is scheduled for Thursday evening.
David K. Alford, executive director of Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission, will provide general filing information including navigating the state election commission and ethics commission websites.
He said that it was especially important for those who are new to seeking office to attend the seminar.
Among the partisan positions to be on the ballot are the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Lindsey Graham, the congressional district seats held by Republican Tom Rice and Jim Clyburn, the entire South Carolina Senate and House of Representatives, County Council Districts 2, 4, 5, and 9, Florence County treasurer, clerk of court, coroner, and sheriff, and the mayor and two at-large seats on the Florence City Council.
Filing opens at noon on March 16 and continues until noon on March 30.
For questions call Alford at 843-665-3094.
The seminar is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission at 219 Third Loop Road in Florence.
