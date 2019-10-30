FLORENCE, S.C. — Parents of Florence One students spoke out Wednesday with concerns about the district’s plan for moving toward the middle school concept.
The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees held a listening session Wednesday evening at Williams Middle School to hear parents’ concerns.
The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees initially presented the plan during an August board meeting.
The proposed plan will add sixth grade to the middle schools in the district, create a fourth middle school and reduce mobile units throughout the district, according to the district.
During the Wednesday evening meeting, nearly 30 parents wrote questions about their concerns with the districts’ proposed plan and then gave their questions to board member Alexis Pipkins.
Several parents expressed their concern about the possibility of Williams Middle School students moving to Rush Academy.
Rush Academy is an alternative school for grades seven through 12.
Some parents said Rush Academy is too small to fit sixth- through eighth-grade students. Some parents asked if it was possible to move the REACH program or the IB middle years program to Rush Academy rather than the entire Williams Middle School.
Luke Balton, who has two sons at Briggs Elementary School, said the process seems very rushed.
“The lack of plan, to me, is just ridiculous to have so little plan for something you’re going to do twelve months from now,” Balton said.
Balton said he is unsure where his son, who is in fourth grade, will go to middle school.
Frances Thomas, who has grandchildren in the district, said she thinks the district needs to have a long-range plan to ensure that there is a smooth transition for students.
“My major concern is the move for next year because they want to move to four middle schools,” Thomas said.
Thomas said she has a granddaughter in the sixth grade at Williams Middle School who will be affected if the plan is approved. Thomas said she is concerned that Rush Academy will not have enough room or accommodate technology use.
Pipkins said the questions asked during the listening sessions will be given to Superintendent Richard O’Malley. He also said there should be a written document to answer all questions received during listening sessions.
