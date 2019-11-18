PAMPLICO, S.C. – The Honorable J. Laverne Ard, Pamplico's municipal judge, oversaw the swearing-in of a new mayor, re-elected council members and police officers on Monday at a Pamplico Town Council meeting.
Approximately 30 citizens came to support the new mayor, former council member Marshall Munn, and his administration, and to enjoy refreshments. A special election to fill Munn's vacated seat will be conducted in town's community meeting room at 201 River Road on Feb. 11, Munn announced.
In business conducted at the meeting, Munn reported that a budget workshop is set for Dec. 3. First reading of the town's proposed budget was conducted at the meeting. Also, the town's Christmas Parade is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, he said. Council member Pam Turner said applications to participate in the parade are in city hall, 180 Main Street.
Regarding water and sewer expansion projects, Town Administrator Pete Rogers said the Hyman and River Road wells and their generator projects are going well. RWF Construction is 80 percent complete with the generator project, with pads in place and completion and installation of generators set for mid-December.
There are legal issues stalling the Francis Marion Road well project, Rogers said, and the parties hope to move forward there. The widening of S.C. 51 to four lanes has caused some water and sewer lines to be relocated, and those are about 99 percent complete. Additionally, there is a catch basin issue to be worked out this week.
Munn said the widening project should be complete in the town limits in late spring 2020. The installation of a new cell phone tower atop the water tank at 501 River Road is moving along.
The town might use state grants through the Parks, Recreation and Tourism office to move the town's splash pad project forward. The pad is planned to replace some playground equipment in the town's park, bounded by Trade Street and Dargan Place, council member Harriett Cox said. Cox is to get with Rogers to discuss the possibility. Whether it’s a grand opening for the park or some other venture, Cox said she wants to have some type of event for children in the spring.
In regards to economic development, Munn said he is hopeful he can work with the county to bring "light manufacturing" to the area.
Finally, Rogers said, the money is in the bank to renovate the town's old theater building. Munn appointed Turner to head a committee to oversee the redevelopment and use of the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.