PAMPLICO, S.C. — Pamplico native and author Gina Heron had a book launch Dec. 17 for “Buried Beneath the Lies,” the second in her “Pearl Girl” series. Heron’s first book, “What’s Left Between Us,” was published in December 2018.
In “Buried Beneath the Lies,” Reva Tucker Patterson’s parents are reported for hoarding, much to her dismay. With a crumbling marriage to boot, the spunky overachiever seeks to find balance while recovering from having her world turned upside by the uncovering of things some wish were left buried.
The exposing of Reva’s family’s secrets leads to this “Pearl Girl” finding herself on the mend, thanks to new and old friends.
“ ‘What’s Left Between Us’ ” is not a romance,” Heron told those gathered in the Pamplico Library for this book’s launch. “But it is a love story. … This is not a romance or a love story. This one is a little on the rowdy side. … In the first book, Bay and Scott went on an adventure. …”
In “Buried,” after being married 10 years, it’s Reva’s turn to go on an adventure. While her first book has a “gentleman farmer” feel to it, Heron said, she believes her latest has a “roughneck” feel. This book is a little more trashy, she said, adding that the gentlemen, the roughnecks, are all in the same family.
Heron worked on her first book for five years, she said, going through two agents and several near hits with traditional publishers, only to be turned down. She now self-publishes and has a series planned for all of the female characters introduced in her books. Next year, if all goes well, Heron will complete and tell the story of Lillie. And this time, it might just be a romance, she said.
Each of Heron’s books also contains a military-service element, especially one that deals with some aspect of post-traumatic stress disorder, she said.
Heron volunteers with organizations that help veterans, she said, and she was deeply touched by the suicide death of a friend a few years back. Half of all the proceeds from Heron’s first book go to help Veterans Off Grid in New Mexico, a group that helps veterans while building sustainable and environmentally friendly housing.
Heron has a degree in English literature from Francis Marion University and has had a career in the software development industry. She can be found at ginaheron.com.
Her books are available through her website and through Amazon.com.
The stories, Heron said, start with a “something in my head … then I live with them (her stories’ characters) a little bit. …”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.