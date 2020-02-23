FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pacing 4 Pieces half marathon and 5K Run/Walk will return to Florence for its eighth year on March 14.
The half marathon will begin at 8 a.m. on the corner of Coit and Evans streets, and the 5K will start at 9:30 a.m. on the corner of Coit and Chevis streets. An after party will take place after the races, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the 100 Block of Dargan Street.
Pacing 4 Pieces, sponsored by ACS Technologies and the Betty S. Campbell Charitable Foundation, will raise money for All 4 Autism. The event is the largest fundraiser for All 4 Austism each year, said Amy Pennington, race director.
"My hope is just to raise more awareness, and mainly, we want to grow financially every year as well," Pennington said.
This year, Pacing 4 Pieces will feature Battle of the Teams.
Those who sign up with teams to run Pacing 4 Pieces can compete to raise money. The team that raises the most money will receive bluetooth speakers that hang around your neck.
The Armstrong Wealth Peace Jam After Party is free and open to the public, and all kid zone activities are free.
The kid zone will include a bouncy house, slide, face painting and games.
A kid’s dash will be taking place at 10:30 a.m. Homer from the Redwolves will make an appearance.
The kid's dash is for children ages 6 and younger.
David Whatley with Black Tie DJ Services, will provide music and entertainment. There will be food and beverage vendors.
All 4 Autism is the Pee Dee’s first and only autism resource center. The organization provides resources and support for those of all ages with autism spectrum disorder, and their families, throughout the Pee Dee region.
