FLORENCE, S.C. — Nearly 400 runners took to the streets of downtown Florence Saturday morning for the eighth annual Pacing 4 Pieces half marathon and 5K.
Pacing 4 Pieces raises money for All 4 Autism, the Pee Dee’s only autism resource center, and is the largest fundraiser for the organization, said Amy Pennington, race director of Pacing 4 Pieces.
“We cannot be able to open our doors if it was not for this race, so all the money will go back into the resource center,” Pennington said. “Hopefully, eventually we’ll have more and more funding for our employees and be able to give back even more to the community.”
The races started on Coit Street in front of the former All 4 Autism office. Both races looped through local neighborhoods and ended at North Dargan Street with the Armstrong Wealth Piece Jam festival.
This year’s race was dedicated to Chick Foster, Pennington’s father, who died in January.
Foster was an avid supporter of people with any kind of special needs and had a grandson with autism, Griffin Pennington. Foster attended Pacing 4 Pieces every year until his health kept him away.
“His best friend has cerebral palsy, and he took him in our house, and he lived with us for a while before he could find a place to stay,” Pennington said. “My dad retired and couldn’t wait to spend time with his friend, Richard. After that, he found another person to help. He had a grandson with autism. He was meant to be a grandpa of someone with special needs. We definitely always laugh about that.”
The first word that comes to mind when Pennington thinks about her father, she said, is love.
“He was just a loving, loving man,” Pennington said. “He was always giving and just wanted to give away all that he had. So, we’re wanting to create a program here at All 4 Autism in his honor and his name. That stands for that love and gives back because he just gave love away so freely this side of heaven.”
Pennington said the program hasn’t been planned out yet, but after the race, she will begin brainstorming for the program.
This year, Pacing 4 Pieces added Battle of the Teams, a competition in which seven teams competed to raise money for All 4 Autism prior to the race.
Sole Blazers, with more than 40 runners, won the Battle of the Teams fundraiser, raising more than $500.
“It was 100 percent member driven,” said Mari Kaye Haney, one of the Sole Blazer runners. “We did not reach for outside resources. We just wanted to support the cause as a team.
“We love the cause. We feel like supporting the ASD community in the Pee Dee area is the best thing to do. Coming out for this race is one way we can support it, but by giving back to this community that All 4 Autism does so much for, we wanted to give back.”
Kyle and Brittni Branton participated in the race together with their two children, Gracey and Dylan.
This year, Dylan, who has autism, participated the race by himself without a stroller, Kyle said.
"It's pretty humbling; it's awesome," Kyle said. "We couldn't have done it without a bunch of help from the dreamers team, so it's very exciting and humbling."
Kyle said All 4 Autism has provided services for Dylan and the rest of his family as well.
Ryan Dion won first place overall in the half marathon with a time of 1:28:02. Gary Fowler won first place overall in the 5K with a time of 19:49.
