FLORENCE, S.C. — Over 12 years of work paid off for the city of Florence Thursday morning.
Shortly after 11:30 a.m., Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin and investor Derius D. Swinton cut a ceremonial ribbon to mark the completion of construction on two homes near the corner of West Sumter Street and Alexander Street.
The homes were constructed as part of an effort toward revitalization of neighborhoods in northwest Florence.
Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela said that shortly after he was elected — by one vote in 2008 — he took walks around the city. He said he started to ask himself how the infrastructure in northwest and east Florence hadn't been updated in decades and how there had been no home construction for the same amount of time.
"I talked to people and they said, 'Look, you got to understand the reality of the world,'" Wukela said. "Markets are what markets are. If you make these landlords maintain their properties, they'll charge rents so high that people can't pay it."
Wukela was also told that no one would want to buy houses in northwest and east Florence.
He said there was a lot of misunderstanding and a little bigotry — these parts of the city are largely African American — wrapped up in the information he was told.
Wukela said he then sought the help of friends.
One willing partner was Myers Ervin.
Myers Ervin had been pushing the city for neighborhood redevelopment in northwest Florence.
She said her approach had been to ask real estate agents and landlords if they would be willing to live in the properties they sold or rented in northwest Florence.
Myers Ervin has been involved in the process from the beginning to redevelop neighborhoods.
She asked Robbie Hill to attend the ceremony because he had been along on a trip with Myers Ervin and Councilwoman Octavia Williams-Blake to learn about neighborhood redevelopment in Spartanburg, Greenville — they stayed in Greenville for night — and Augusta. She added that Phil Lucado and Scotty Davis were the drivers.
"I wanted you to know this is not fly-by-night," Myers Ervin said.
Swinton, the investor in the homes, became involved in the process after reading an article his brother had written about City Manager Drew Griffin.
Swinton, a native of Marion, met with Griffin during his next visit to the Pee Dee and asked how he could get involved in the redevelopment of the city.
Swinton said Griffin suggested building homes in northwest Florence.
A couple of meetings later, Swinton agreed and began to work on the homes in the neighborhood soon to be designated Old Carver Station.
Now, two of them have been completed. Each has three bedrooms, two baths, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a front porch. The homes retail for $145,000.
Swinton said he couldn't wait to get a return on his investment.
The homes sit at the corner of Myers Ervin Way and Alexander Street.
Other partners Wukela listed included council members Glynn Willis and Pat Gibson-Hye Moore and Griffin.
"But as we look around, Drew Griffin and his staff have executed on that promise and that hope that the council had," Wukela said. "I'll be derned: the houses are selling and the banks are lending us the money. What folks said wasn't possible is possible."
Myers Ervin also credited Griffin saying they had spoken and she learned the same passion for redevelopment burned in him the way it burned in her.
Sometimes, Wukela said, it's the job of government to go where the markets won't and create the conditions to make growth and redevelopment possible.
"This, folks, is concrete evidence of that fact," Wukela said.
The city also won a municipal association award in 2018 for its neighborhood redevelopment efforts.
